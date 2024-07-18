Ginger Zee ‘kicking rocks’ after she wasn’t invited to Twisters premiere, fans speak out: ‘Big mistake’

Ginger Zee is feeling bummed that she wasn’t invited to a movie premiere, and her fans understand why.

The Good Morning America chief meteorologist and ABC News chief climate correspondent took to social media this morning to express her dismay.

In an Instagram Reel, Ginger filmed herself from her New York home as she griped about missing out on a chance to attend the new Twisters movie premiere.

“Not me over here kicking rocks, thinking, ‘Man, I really wish they would have invited a storm chaser and meteorologist to the Twisters premiere,’” Ginger said as she pointed toward herself.

“But I’m having my own severe weather right at home,” Ginger shared as she panned her camera to the gloomy, cloudy skies as thunder roared in the background.

Ginger noted that she’s experienced “plenty of real-life twisters” throughout her career and proceeded to share footage of herself on location over the years.

In her lengthy caption, Ginger noted, “I’ve chased dozens since and can’t wait to see if they preserved the science in the sequel to the film that inspired so many, including myself.”

Ginger Zee’s fans believe she should have been invited to the Twisters premiere or given a movie role

Ginger’s post received thousands of likes, and her fans and followers headed to the comments section to let her know they agreed with her sentiment.

“Agreed Mrs Zee. You should have [been] invited,” wrote one of Ginger’s fans.

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

“However, that’s just a movie you are real life. You’re the real thing you keep us up-to-date and on point with all of the severe weather that comes,” their comment continued.

“Your image on the front lines is far better than the image on the big screen. We know with you we have the truth and accuracy with the weather.”

Others chimed in, calling it “CRAZY” that Ginger wasn’t invited to the Twisters premiere.

“Don’t those Hollywood people know who you are?” asked another one of Ginger’s loyal fans.

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote that Ginger should have been asked to play a small part in the new movie.

“They should’ve invited you to their movie premiere,” complained another, as one Instagram user called it a “big mistake” that Ginger wasn’t asked to make a cameo in the movie.

Twisters features a female meteorologist in a lead role

Twisters is a “stand-alone sequel” to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

The new movie features Glen Powell in a starring role alongside actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Daisy will play meteorologist and storm chaser Kate Cooper, who crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a social media superstar played by Glen Powell, who posts his storm-chasing adventures online.

With Ginger’s passion for meteorology and her experience with chasing storms, it sounds like she would have been a welcome addition to the cast, even if only for a cameo role.

And Ginger’s fans could be on to something – maybe she was snubbed after all.