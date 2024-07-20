Ginger Zee impresses fans as she fits into same dress 20 years later: ‘Fit and fabulous forever!’

Ginger Zee’s healthy lifestyle has certainly paid off.

The Good Morning America meteorologist benefits from eating healthy and exercising, and it shows.

Not only does she reap the benefits as far as her health is concerned, but staying fit allows her to keep her wardrobe options open.

This week, the thrifty television star revealed that staying in shape means she still fits into the same dress she first wore two decades ago!

Ginger uploaded a collage of photos on Instagram, featuring her sporting a yellow pencil dress with a gray waistband throughout her 20s and now 40s.

In her recent photos, Ginger looked just as incredible as she did 20 years ago, and it caught the attention of her adoring fans.

Ginger Zee still fits in her 20-year-old dress

As Ginger explained in the caption of her post, “This dress is nearly 20 years old and I got it in again yesterday.”

“The quality is so much higher than most clothing today. The elastic [waist] band has lost its tightness but otherwise it’s such a gem,” she continued.

Ginger noted that she’s still abiding by the #NoNewClothes challenge, meaning she only wears recycled, borrowed, or gifted items and purchases nothing new for her wardrobe.

Ginger’s efforts have extended more than two years at this point, and her fans are impressed with her dedication and that she still fits into the same form-fitting dress.

Ginger’s fans are impressed and admire her environmentally-friendly fashion choices

In the comments section of her post, Ginger’s admirers gushed over her dress, her dedication to saving the environment, and her commitment to staying fit.

“Still fits says a lot about your fitness,” wrote one of Ginger’s fans.

Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

Fitness coach Denise Austin complimented the GMA star, commenting, “Fit and Fabulous Forever!!!! You looks so BEAUTIFUL!!!! Xoxo.”

Ginger expressed her gratitude in her reply, writing, “You are my inspiration.”

Another fan noted how “beautifully” Ginger still wears her yellow dress, and others called her “beyond sexy” and “gorgeous.”

Ginger’s like-minded environmentalists commended her for encouraging recycling.

@j2tindall voiced, “Once you try the #nonewclothes you’ll stick w/it. It’s so fun!”

Here’s how Ginger stays in tip-top shape

Ginger stays active and often shares her workouts with her millions of followers on Instagram.

In addition to breaking a sweat in her home gym and using her Peloton bike, Ginger is also a fan of running … not only because it keeps her in shape, but because it helps keep her mental health in check.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ginger admitted that running is therapeutic for her.

The 43-year-old mom of two revealed that running became a form of therapy she didn’t realize she needed in her life.

“I believe that running kept me above rock bottom many times,” Ginger revealed to PEOPLE.