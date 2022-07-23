Author George R. R. Martin will not be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year. Pic credit: HBO

Cast and crew from HBO’s House of the Dragon will be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year. The new series is yet to debut but fans are eager to return to Westeros after the finale of Game of Thrones in 2019.

Already, there is a stellar cast line-up that includes Paddy Considine (who will portray King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower).

Joining the cast was to be A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin, who penned the book Fire and Blood, on which House of the Dragon is based.

As recently as July 14, Martin confirmed he would be attending the annual event.

“Yes, it’s true. I will be heading to San Diego for Comicon at the end of the month, for the first time in … ah … a bunch of years,” Martin wrote in a blog post.

However, the author’s latest blog entry has revealed he has pulled out at the last moment and will not be attending San Diego Comic-Con.

George R. R. Martin pulls out of SDCC

According to Martin’s latest blog post, the author will not be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year due to “high levels” of covid in the community.

“We’re sad to report due to the high levels of the new variant of Covid that George has decided to cancel his in-person appearances at San Diego Comic-Con this year,” the blog post read.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

For those who were hoping to score an autograph from the author, there are still opportunities at SDCC.

“There will be signatures will be floating around on the Comicon Floor. Please ask about signed copies of Fire and Blood at the Penguin Random House booth or at the Mysterious Galaxy booth. Plus we’ve gotten some limited edition posters featuring the first cover of the Marvel WildCards run coming out later this month.”

Respect the dragons of yore as all creatures of Old Valyria are to be revered. #HOTDSDCC pic.twitter.com/CDG0deNdTg — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 23, 2022

House of the Dragon Q & A panel

The Q & A panel for House of the Dragon will be held on Saturday, July 23 in Hall H, according to Newsweek. The panel will start at 2:30 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. EST (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST).

Along with the cast of the new epic fantasy series, co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik will also be in attendance and the panel will be moderated by podcast host Jason Concepcion.

Besides the panel, there will be an “immersive fan experience” that will allow fans to virtually explore a dragon-hatching event and explore Westeros as they learn more about House Targaryen, who are the main contenders in House of the Dragon.

Finally, guests can also check out the new Iron Throne that will be included in the TV show.

HBO also released a brand new trailer for Season 1 of House of the Dragon ahead of Comic-Con.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 21-24, 2022.