Gentleman Jack Season 2 has begun production under COVID-19 guidelines

Gentleman Jack premiered on BBC One in May 2019 and appealed to a massive audience which almost assured that a second season would be coming for both BBC One and HBO.

While the initial information for Gentleman Jack Season 2 was limited to just the news that it would contain eight episodes, there is now a lot more information about the returning drama series.

The second season of Gentleman Jack has finally started production.

Gentleman Jack Season 2 starts production

Variety reports that Gentleman Jack Season 2 began production on November 6 using COVID-19 guidelines.

“I’m more thrilled than I’ve ever been about anything that we’re returning with a new season of Gentleman Jack,” series creator and executive producer Sally Wainwright said. “We’ve had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first season, and I can’t wait to show them what we’ve come up with this time. Their excitement for the show has been a joy, and an inspiration.”

Actress Suranne Jones, who plays Gentleman Jack star Anne Lister is also very excited to see the show returning to production.

“I’m so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favorite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I’m so honored to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally’s scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever,” Jones said.

Season 2 of Gentleman Jack is filming in the U.K. under that country’s COVID-19 guidelines. It has been over a year since the renewal of the series for the second season was announced.

Gentleman Jack Season 2 photos

Digital Spy also released some new photos from the production schedule of Gentleman Jack Season 2.

The photos in that article show Suranne Jones as lesbian pioneer Anne Lister, with her new wife Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

One photo shows the women walking together, Jones wearing a grey waistcoat and neckerchief and Rundle in a pink and grey checked dress.

The second pic shows Jones holding up a green and pink plant to Rundle, which ties into what we already knew from the upcoming second season.

“They move into Shibden together in series two and it’s about how they negotiate their married life, conspicuously in public, and how they deal with their detractors and the effect that has on their relationship as well,” writer Sally Wainwright said.

The series uses the real-life diaries from Anne Lister as the source of the stories.

Gentleman Jack Season 2 should return to BBC One and HBO in 2021.