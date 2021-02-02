Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will see the return of composer Ramin Djawadi

Key artwork for House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

Emmy-winning musical composer Ramin Djawadi is set to return to the Game of Thrones universe, according to Business Insider. He will join the line-up for the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon, according to the unnamed source.

This news had previously been hinted at in a variety of sources, including Djawadi’s resume provided on his agency’s website.

While Season 8 of Game of Thrones may have been maligned among fans and critics alike, it certainly had nothing to do with the score provided by Djawadi. And, it was because of this, that he scored back-to-back Emmy wins in 2018 and 2019 for his involvement with Game of Thrones.

Besides his work on HBO’s hit epic fantasy series, he has also worked on another of the network’s smash hits, Westworld. In addition, he has worked on the movies Iron Man, Pacific Rim, and A Wrinkle in Time.

House of the Dragon: Who else is in it?

According to HBO’s website, House of the Dragon will include the following actors: Paddy Considine (HBO’s The Third Day and The Outsider), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who).

Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, who has been “chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the old king.”

Ramin Djawadi will create the musical score for HBO’s House of the Dragon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, who is the daughter of the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower.

D’Arcy is set to play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Smith will play her uncle, and the younger brother to the king, Daemon Targaryen.

HBO has also provided the following synopsis for House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon Season 1: When will it air?

For those who are wondering when House of the Dragon will premiere, as yet, it is unclear when the prequel series will show up on HBO. After the initial announcement in 2019, very little information has been released regarding it.

However, it is known that production is currently underway and it seems likely as a result of this that it should air sometime in 2022.

Prior to the announcement of House of Dragons, there had been a pilot developed for another prequel series set in the Game of Thrones universe. It was canceled at the same time the announcement for House of the Dragon was made.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO at a later date.