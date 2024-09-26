Five facts about José and Kitty Menéndez to know after Netflix’s Monsters 

Following the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story on Netflix, viewers are revisiting the chilling facts behind the murders of José and Kitty Menéndez.

On the Ryan Murphy series, the gruesome murders are recreated giving viewers a glimpse of the events that took place.

These facts continue to spark debate, with Monsters shedding light on the crimes and the complex family dynamics.

However, some of the series’ portrayals, particularly the depiction of the brothers’ relationship, have been criticized by Erik Menéndez, who claims certain aspects of the show are inaccurate.

José and Kitty Menéndez are also central to the series as their side of the story is spotlighted.

Here are five key details about the couple that offer context for the tragic events depicted in the series.

José and Kitty Menéndez: Abuse allegations and wealth at the center of the crime

José Menéndez’s Wealth and Influence: José Menéndez was a highly successful executive in the entertainment industry. Born in Cuba, he immigrated to the United States and worked his way up to become the head of RCA Records, where he amassed a multimillion-dollar fortune. His high-profile career added to the media frenzy when the case broke​.

The Nature of the Murders: On August 20, 1989, José and Kitty Menéndez were brutally murdered in their Beverly Hills home. Lyle and Erik Menéndez shot their parents multiple times, with José sustaining a close-range shot to the head, followed by several other gunshots. Kitty was shot a total of nine times, further shocking investigators who initially believed the killings were a mob hit due to the excessive violence involved​.

Abuse Allegations: During their trial, Lyle and Erik claimed that they endured years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their father, with Kitty complicit in the silence. These allegations became central to their defense, with both brothers arguing that the murders were a desperate act of self-defense after years of torment​.

Kitty Menéndez’s Struggles: Kitty Menéndez was described as a woman battling depression, suicidal tendencies, and addiction issues. According to the brothers’ testimony, she struggled with mental health throughout her life, a factor that complicated her ability to intervene in the alleged abuse​.

After the Murders, the Spending Spree: One of the most disturbing aspects of the case was the brothers’ behavior following the killings. In the months before their arrest, Lyle and Erik went on a lavish spending spree, purchasing expensive items like Rolex watches and luxury cars, and even investing in businesses. This behavior became a key argument for the prosecution, who claimed the brothers were motivated by greed​.

Menéndez brothers: From psychopaths to alleged abuse victims

Initially, the Menéndez brothers, Lyle and Erik, were viewed as cold and psychopathic after the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, in 1989. Public opinion and media coverage focused on their calculated behavior and apparent lack of remorse.

The brothers shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home, then spent lavishly in the months following the murders, purchasing luxury items and living extravagantly. This spending spree reinforced the perception that they were motivated by greed and inheritance, fueling the narrative that they were cold-blooded killers.

However, during their trial, the defense introduced a different narrative—one of years of alleged sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by their father, with their mother allegedly complicit through silence.

This shift in the storyline brought attention to the brothers’ claims that the murders were an act of self-defense, carried out after years of abuse had left them traumatized and desperate. The defense’s portrayal of the brothers as victims of lifelong abuse complicated the public’s view of them​.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story is currently streaming on Netflix.