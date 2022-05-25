Fear the Walking Dead theory: Madison is in PADRE

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in a promotional poster for Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Phibbs

With only a couple of episodes left of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and no sign of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) yet, viewers are starting to get creative with how the character might make their return.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Madison is set to make a comeback in Season 7 of the zombie apocalypse series. While the network hasn’t made it clear exactly when she will show up, many fans suspect Episode 15 might be the point when she finally appears.

Along with speculating when Madison will appear, there has been plenty of theories regarding how she will make her return.

The latest one is that Madison is a member — or even the leader — of PADRE.

What is PADRE?

PADRE has been the utopia that Alicia Clark’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group has been searching for throughout Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, Alicia has pretty much given up on its existence by now.

The term was first mentioned in Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season and more mystery than answers have resulted since then.

At times, it was led to believe that PADRE was a person, but ultimately, it turned out to be an elusive location.

Alicia first learned of this place when she was trapped inside the government bunker by Teddy (John Glover). Reading through some files, she discovered in Episode 8 that this place existed.

PADRE is believed to be a location set up by the government to weather out the zombie apocalypse and would be the perfect safe haven now that nuclear fallout has been added to the mix.

The only problem, though, was the only person who knew of its actual location was a senator — and he was already a member of the undead.

The word ‘Padre’ is written on a map, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

Could Madison be a member of PADRE?

While PADRE’s existence is pretty much a lost cause now in Fear the Walking Dead, there was further mention of it in the trailer for Episode 15.

This has led to many viewers wondering if maybe the location will finally be revealed. As pointed out by ScreenRant, with Madison still a no-show and not many episodes left, it is possible that AMC could combine all the storyline loose ends into one.

Potentially, this could see Madison and PADRE interlinked, according to some fans.

Already, it is known that Madison has been picked up by a mysterious group who are intent on changing entirely who she is. That definitely sounds like something a top-secret government organization might be capable of.

So, could Madison somehow be connected with PADRE?

It would certainly make a lot of sense to have Madison a member of this group, or even their leader, as it is the place that her daughter, Alicia, has been searching for the entire season.

It would also give further weight to PADRE as an actual place rather than having it just disappear into the mists of an unfinished storyline.

However, until Madison finally returns to Fear the Walking Dead, fans will have to continue to speculate.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.