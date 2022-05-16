Fear the Walking Dead theory: Madison Clark will return in Episode 15

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman, Jr

Ever since Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has returned, viewers have been eager to find out when Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will make her comeback.

Previously, Madison was presumed dead in Season 4 after she locked herself inside the Dell Stadium with a horde of the undead. While the characters in the show assumed the worst, many fans believed the character was okay since her death occurred offscreen.

The rumors have been persistent since then, but AMC finally confirmed Madison’s return when they announced Fear the Walking Dead had been renewed for an eighth season.

And while they stated that Madison would make a comeback in Season 7, she has not shown up yet.

However, many fans believe they have cracked the code thanks to the title of an upcoming episode.

Episode 15 title revealed

Currently, it seems unlikely that Madison will return in the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Episode 14 looks set to focus on the rising tensions between Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group and Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) community at the Tower.

However, the episode after that — which is also the penultimate episode for Season 7, looks like a winner, according to many fans.

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead is “Amina.”

Currently, there is no synopsis to go along with it, so it is hard to garner what the episode is really about.

And, at first glance, the word likely means little to the casual viewer of Fear the Walking Dead. However, as pointed out by Fansided, the episode title actually has a significant meaning for Madison.

Kim Dickens as Madison and Maggie Grace as Althea, as seen in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Pic credit: AMC

What is the significance of ‘Amina’?

Remember back when Althea (Maggie Grace) was capturing video interviews of those she met during her travels?

During that time, she managed to interview a woman who wouldn’t give her name. However, she did tell a story about a bird that her children cared for while they were on vacation. They named this bird “Amina.”

And for those who watched the episode, it was very clearly Madison, and she was talking about her children, Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia.

Currently, Alicia is still alive, albeit very sick. Unfortunately, Nick is no longer alive, having been shot by Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Kim Dickens as Madison, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, and Frank Dillan as Nick, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Madison is not aware of this, so when she does return to the TV series, it will very likely be a heartbreaking moment for her.

Fansided also points out that Episode 15 is the 100th episode of Fear the Walking Dead, so it would be a fitting time to have Madison return.

However, until the episode airs, it seems likely we won’t know for sure.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.