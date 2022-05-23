Fear the Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 15 sees Alicia’s group leaving as Victor is trapped inside the Tower

Danay Garcia as Luciana, Ruben Blades as Daniel, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alica, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead is the show’s penultimate episode for Season 7. With only two episodes left in the season, plenty will likely go down.

Already, Episode 14 saw Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) clashing over the Tower before a temporary truce was called when Wes (Colby Hollman) took over leadership from Victor.

Now, let’s see what’s happening in the next installment of AMC’s zombie apocalypse series.

Episode 15 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead is “Amina.” The synopsis for this episode is also provided below.

“As the survivors prepare to escape the area by raft, Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout.”

Episode 14 ended on a cliffhanger with Alicia stuck on top of the Tower as a blaze breaks out and others in her group trapped inside a small room while walkers surrounded them.

However, it seems the synopsis for Episode 15 spoils it entirely as to whether or not they survive.

Alicia’s fate is also confirmed with the mention of her turning back to rescue one last person. As yet, it is unclear who this person is, but she may return to the Tower to save someone.

However, the trailer possibly gives up a clue as to who Alicia will rescue.

Colman Domingo stars as Victor Strand in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer for Fear the Walking Dead is released

The latest clip only runs for 30 seconds, but it gives fans further information regarding what is outlined in the synopsis.

Many of the survivors are shown on rafts, indicating that Morgan (Lennie James) returned from his little adventure with Baby Mo (Avaya White).

“We might actually have someplace to go,” Morgan is seen saying into his walkie-talkie.

Later in the clip, the Tower is shown on fire, and Victor is lying on the ground inside. Potentially, this could be who Alicia is set to rescue in Episode 15.

And, for those wondering if Alicia’s mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), will turn up in this episode. Neither the synopsis nor the trailer gives any clues.

The only thing that suggests Madison could make a comeback is the fact that the title for Episode 15 is “Amina,” which heralds back to a story Madison once told Althena (Maggie Grace).

This means that viewers will have to tune into Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out for sure if Madison shows up.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.