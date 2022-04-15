Fear the Walking Dead: When will Madison Clark return in Season 7?

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

With Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead returning on Sunday night and the announcement that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would also make a comeback, viewers are now wondering when they can expect to see her.

Madison’s return was announced along with the confirmation that Fear the Walking Dead was renewed for Season 8. At the time, it was not revealed when this character would show up, but a new teaser for Season 7B has now confirmed she will be back sooner rather than later.

But when exactly will Madison appear in Season 7?

Madison will return in Season 7B

Currently, all we know is that Madison Clark will return in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. However, a recent interview with Fear’s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, suggests that it might be much later in the season before Madison appears.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner revealed that Madison’s return would “impact the end of season 7” as well as the following season.

“She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8,” Chambliss said.

This certainly sounds like Madison might not appear until toward the end of Season 7, and, potentially, much in the same way that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) turned up right at the end of The Walking Dead Season 10B after her return was teased and she didn’t significantly come back until Season 10C.

But Chambliss suggests that Madison’s return will be very important to what is going on.

“That’s not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It’ll be in a very big, impactful way.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Madison will also have interaction with characters she does not yet know in Fear the Walking Dead but that viewers most certainly know. This likely means that Madison will return before she even becomes aware that the people around her know her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Alycia Debnam-Cary as Alicia and Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman Jr

Will Madison’s backstory be told?

Showrunner Ian Goldberg also revealed that it is likely that the time Madison spent between her apparent death at Dell Stadium and her return in Season 7B will be explored at some point. However, as yet, the way in which this will be handled remains to be seen, indicating once again that Madison’s return will be later in the season and may not have been fully filmed yet.

“We’re not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There’s obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we’re going to tell it,” Goldberg revealed.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.