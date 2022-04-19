Fear the Walking Dead theory: Daniel Salazar will die in Episode 11

Ruben Blades stars as Daniel Salazar in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Thanks to an episode title being released for Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, a new theory is starting to circulate regarding Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades).

Currently, Daniel has been suffering from the continued onslaught of the zombie apocalypse. Added with his age, it is suspected that this character might be suffering some sort of mental breakdown or illness, possibly even the beginnings of an old-age-related illness such as dementia.

This started in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season and has continued right up to the present day.

At times, Daniel has had clarity and helped his fellow survivors. This has led to some speculation that maybe Daniel is merely faking his symptoms in order to fly under the radar, as the character is known for his ruthless exploits in the past.

However, a new episode title may just turn all of this speculation on its head.

New episode title for Fear the Walking Dead is revealed

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead is “Ofelia.”

As yet, no official synopsis has been released for the episode, so there can be no further speculation made beyond the title.

However, for those who have been with the series from the start, you will remember that Ofelia is the name of Daniel’s daughter.

Ofelia, unfortunately, died in Episode 14 of Season 3, and Daniel was the one who had to put her down before she reanimated, having only just arrived by her side not long after she died.

So, to have an episode titled Ofelia seems like a sad omen in regard to her father. This is especially so since the newly-released trailer for Episode 11 also features heavily on Daniel.

Daniel Salazar stars as Ruben Blades in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The new trailer reveals more about Daniel

Because AMC currently offers subscribers to AMC Plus access to each episode of Fear the Walking Dead one week early, it also means that viewers get to see the trailer a week earlier as well.

This means that even though Episode 9 has only just dropped to AMC, Episode 10 has already aired on AMC Plus, giving fans some further insight into the fate of Daniel thanks to the trailer for Episode 11 already circulating.

For those that haven’t subscribed to AMC Plus and wish to avoid spoilers, now is probably the time to turn away. However, for everyone else, let’s take a look at the latest teaser.

The clip shows Daniel along with Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman). They appear to be out in the thick of it as masked people approach.

Colby Hollman as Wes and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar, as seen in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

“Take your masks off!” Daniel orders before firing a gun as a warning.

Later, Luciana appears to be taken by a member of the group wearing masks, and it looks like these unknown people could even belong to Arno’s (Spenser Granese) group.

By the end of the clip, Daniel is declaring that “scary is what I’m going to have to do to them.”

This implies that Daniel is about to risk his life in order to enact some sort of unfavorable punishment on the newcomers. Added to the title of the episode, many viewers fear that Daniel’s time may finally be up.

However, until Episode 11 airs, it seems like viewers may have to wait in order to find out if this theory turns out to be true or not.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.