Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 finale promises the second apocalypse, according to Lennie James

Why have one apocalypse when you can have two, right? That’s what Lennie James promises is coming with the Season 6 final of Fear the Walking Dead.

Episode 15 saw James’ character, Morgan, rushing to stop the impending doom of a nuclear apocalypse. He, along with many other characters, all banded together in order to stop the serial killer turned end-times cult leader, Teddy Maddox (John Glover), from destroying the world with the nuclear missiles onboard a beached submarine.

The plan mostly worked. Instead of 12 nuclear warheads being unleashed, only one was. But, that alone will cause enough complications for those remaining as there is no idea as to where it will land.

Lennie James talks about the Season 6 finale

In a video interview that was released by Rotten Tomatoes, Lennie James discusses the final episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

“We’re not just going to go with one apocalypse,” James says at the opening of the clip. “We’re going to add a second apocalypse and this time, it’s nuclear.”

Of course, everyone thought it was bad enough with the undead after them. However, the second apocalypse promises to be much more brutal.

If people don’t find shelter immediately that will withstand a nuclear blast, then there are no second chances here. There is no hiding under a dumpster and magically surviving in the next episode. Instead, the radiation will kill you if the initial blast doesn’t.

While it appears the episode might be a glum one, James describes it as a “cracking episode” and explained that there would be plenty of action occurring as people make decisions regarding the issues at hand.

The clip also includes plenty of footage from episode 16 in order to back up what James is saying about the Season 6 finale.

A projection of the future

James also notes that “a projection of the future is made.” While there is nothing that confirms this, some fans are questioning whether or not there might be some sort of dream or imagination sequence in the Season 6 finale.

This occurred in another recent episode of Fear the Walking Dead that featured James’ character, Morgan. In Episode 12, Morgan’s girlfriend, Grace (Karen David), went into labor and several dream sequences were used to show the audience what was going on.

The potential in Episode 16 is that with a nuclear blast about to occur, characters might imagine what could happen — best or worst case scenario — and this might be what James is talking about.

However, viewers will have to wait until Sunday night to find out for sure what was meant by James.

