Fear the Walking Dead recap: Alicia is on a mission to get back to the Tower

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/ Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 15 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has come and — thankfully — gone. I know I keep saying Season 7 is the worst but this episode tops everything so far — and not in a good way.

For those who were hoping that this episode, titled “Amina,” would see the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), guess again. While the episode title would suggest the storyline would focus on Madison, it didn’t.

Instead, we got the Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) fever dream 2.0 episode.

Everyone survived the Tower fire

Episode 15 launches into everyone being at the beach with a bunch of rafts ready to move on from the Tower fire.

There was no suspense, no lead-up, or teasing for those that might actually care about the characters anymore. Alicia survives, and all of the characters trapped inside the room that was surrounded by walkers, they’re all okay.

The only person in question is Victor (Colman Domingo), and who gives a s**t about him anyway?

Unfortunately, AMC has decided that we should. *sigh*

Austin Amelio as Dwight and Karen David as Grace, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Alicia is sick and hallucinating

While everyone is getting ready to leave, Alicia spots the girl that has turned up previously in Fear the Walking Dead. So she just up and follows her away from safety.

They get to chatting and already I am assuming this girl is a hallucination and likely Alicia as a child.

Alicia stumbles around, kills some walkers, and winds up in Althea’s (Maggie Grace) tank. Inside, she finds the tape of her mother, titled “Amina” and chats some more with the girl, who says she is looking for her friend.

The girl convinces Alicia that she is the only one who can help her get back to the Tower and radio her friend.

You know, Alicia, the sick one who keeps passing out? And, you know, the Tower that is on fire and contains the transmitter that was destroyed in Episode 14.

So, back to the tower, they go.

Along the way, she manages to pick up some of her friends and they all agree to go back there with her to help. But, when they get there, Alicia shoos them all away and they just leave her there.

Once again, the really sick one, the one who can’t walk very far without passing out.

Alycia Debnam Carey as Alicia and Jenna Elfman as June, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Honestly, what are they even thinking? For crying out loud, June (Jenna Elfman) is one of those who went with Alicia, she should know better just how stupid this idea is.

But, no, because the plot demands it, Alicia is left to enter the Tower by herself.

Alicia finds a “friend” inside the Tower

Alicia stumbles around inside the Tower until the girl leads her to Victor.

Then, we get a load of bulls**t about their past together and some stuff about Alicia’s mom, Madison.

There are some flashbacks to the Amina tape that shows Madison at this point and highlights the important things for the audience. Namely, Alicia saved a bird because she wouldn’t give up.

This translates to, “Save Victor,” for some stupid reason.

It is also at this point that Alicia works out that the girl is actually herself and commits wholeheartedly to saving Victor now.

I mean, seriously AMC? You built us up to an entire grudge between Victor and Alicia and promised us an all-out war with some of your promo content and we get… this?

I don’t care how often you show me Madison talking about Alicia saving a bird. Victor is not the said bird and doesn’t deserve saving.

He is not the Negan of Fear the Walking Dead.

And, seriously, how did the rest of the group just happily accept Victor back into the fold when they finally make it back to the rafts?

It was that stupid Arno (Spenser Granese) storyline all over again.

Then, in the end, Alicia ends up sending Victor on his way with the rest of the group and stays behind because she doesn’t know how long she will last and doesn’t want to turn and kill Victor — who she suddenly loves — while they are sharing a raft together.

Once Victor leaves, Alicia promptly passes out on the beach and wakes up renewed.

Her fever is gone and she is ready to head back to the Tower — seriously, again? — just in case anyone turns up there and needs help.

It also means that when Madison finally returns next week, the pair will still be separated.

Honestly, I feel like Fear the Walking Dead can’t get any more ridiculous than this episode but, then again, I have been proven wrong before and we still have one more installment to go before Season 7 is over.

