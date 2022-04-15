Fear the Walking Dead: Madison is in ‘a very different place’ emotionally when she returns in Season 7

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

Viewers have been super excited ever since they heard the news that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would be returning in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Already, thanks to a teaser at the end of a Season 7 trailer, fans know that Madison is in a strange new place. However, it is unclear exactly where she is and just how much she has changed since she was last seen at Dell Stadium surrounded by the undead.

Recently, Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Ian Goldberg opened up about what viewers can expect with Madison’s return.

Expect Madison 2.0 upon return to Fear the Walking Dead

According to an interview the series showrunner did with Entertainment Weekly, Madison will not only be in “a very different place” emotionally when she returns but it will be like a whole new version of herself.

“Kim [Dickens], I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it’s going to be fantastic,” said Ian Goldberg.

This new version of Madison has already been hinted at in the trailer when she is told, “We will tell you who you are going to be from now on,” by a mysterious voice.

Already, viewers wonder if maybe Madison has joined the Civic Republic Military, a group that was explored in The Walking Dead: World Beyond as well as also featuring in Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead.

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Mauren ‘Lo’ Smith

Madison will interact with characters new to her

Judging by what Fear’s showrunner has to say about Madison’s return, she will likely interact with familiar faces to the audience before she is involved with people she already knows.

“We’re excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven’t seen her interact with before,” Goldberg said.

This seems likely that Madison will return in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead but it will be some time before she actually realizes that those she is interacting with might know characters from her past.

Most notably, it means that Madison may not be reunited with her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), until much later in the season or, potentially, not until Season 8.

This is worrying as Alicia is currently very sick. It is unclear if she is suffering from a massive infection due to having to amputate her hand in a sewer or whether her body is actually fighting off the infection caused by the bite of one of the undead.

Now it appears it will be an anxious wait through Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if the mother and daughter are reunited or whether Alicia will succumb to her illness.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.