Fear the Walking Dead: Has Alicia Clark left for good?

With Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) set to return in the Season 7 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, it seems her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), has left the show for good.

Alicia has been sick for some time now, having suffered a walker bite and an unhygienic amputation. Because of this, there has been some speculation over whether or not the character will live to see her mother again.

Madison, who is presumed dead by Alicia, has been confirmed as returning to the zombie apocalypse series in Season 7 when AMC announced confirmation that the TV show was renewed for an eighth season.

As yet, Madison has not yet made her comeback, but it has been confirmed via the Episode 16 trailer that she will show up next week.

Alicia was very sick in Episode 15

Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Alicia extremely unwell with a high temperature as she tried to help a girl that turned out to be a hallucination of her younger self.

Previously, Morgan (Lennie James) had rowed out on a raft, looking for a way through the radiation to safety. Since the Tower was destroyed at the end of Episode 14, the group has no choice but to also follow Morgan.

However, Alicia decided to stay behind as she was worried she was at death’s door and didn’t want to turn and attack anyone while they were traveling.

Opting to stay behind, she then collapsed on the beach. Waking sometime later, her fever had finally broken for good and she looked much better than she had throughout the entirety of Season 7.

Alicia was last seen walking off into the nuclear wasteland, determined to find others who might have traveled to the Tower seeking safety.

The actor confirmed via her official Instagram account that this was the last episode for Alicia.

“To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life-changing journey of playing Alicia Clark,” Debnam-Carey wrote in the caption.

She then went on to thank the team for her time shared on Fear the Walking Dead and made it sound like the actor was done for good with the TV show.

“I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person.”

So, is Alicia Clark gone for good?

Will Alicia return to Fear the Walking Dead?

As seen in the detailed caption from Debnam-Carey, it certainly seems like Alicia won’t return to Fear the Walking Dead.

However, as pointed out by Insider, one of the series showrunners gives a more positive outlook regarding Alicia’s prospects in Fear the Walking Dead.

“We really wanted to build this kind of reawakening of Alicia, where she has been through this incredible journey and is now standing up and is going to be walking into kind of a new world with a newfound strength,” Andrew Chambliss said.

An unnamed source also confirmed to Insider that Alicia’s ending “certainly leaves open the possibility” of her return at some point.

Carter Matt also points out that Debnam-Carey has recently taken on another role in an upcoming TV show called Saint X, so this might be a reason for her departure.

However, with the way in which AMC decided to write the character out of the show, it seems possible that Alicia and Madison might one day get the family reunion that viewers have been hoping for.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.