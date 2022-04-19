Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark, as seen in Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

Ever since it was announced that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) would be returning to Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have been eager to find out when.

Already, AMC confirmed the exciting news when they announced the zombie apocalypse series would be renewed for Season 8.

A newly released trailer for Season 7B gave fans their very first look at Madison’s return. On top of that, a new image was also shared by the network.

So, now all fans want to know, did Madison show up in the Season 7 return of Fear the Walking Dead?

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 9?

Those who tuned in to see if Madison would return in the Season 7 return of Fear the Walking Dead will be greatly disappointed that the character was a no-show.

However, there was a mention of her.

Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who is Madison’s daughter, spoke out about how she has always lived in the shadow of her family, particularly her mother, when it came to her own vision of leading.

Alicia told Morgan about her dream regarding being led to PADRE. There, she also expanded on how she felt she should pursue her dreams.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Look, my mom had her dream,” Alicia told Morgan (Lennie James).

“Nick has his. You have yours. I’ve always had such strong voices around me. I’ve never stopped to really listen to mine. But I am now.”

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

The remainder of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead looks set to have Alicia follow this new dream of hers and truly find a way to lead everyone, bringing her into line somewhat with her own mother’s vision back before she was presumed dead at the Dell Stadium.

So, when will Madison return?

When is Madison likely to appear in Fear the Walking Dead?

According to a previous article by Monsters and Critics, Madison will return in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. However, as yet, it is unclear exactly when this will happen.

Many fans are concerned that Madison might not appear until the end of the season or that her appearance will be fleeting before she fully returns in Season 8, considering the announcement of her return was made alongside the renewal for Season 8.

However, in a recent interview with Insider, the series showrunners discussed Madison’s return this season and have assured fans that her return will be substantial in Season 7.

“She will not appear in just a flash. When she appears, it is going to be in a major, significant way. It will not just be a cameo. I promise you that,” Andrew Chambliss revealed.

In saying that, the synopsis and trailer for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead does not seem to reveal any news of Madison’s return, instead, focusing on Charlie’s (Alexa Nisenson) surprise visit to the Tower.

However, that does not mean that Madison won’t make her comeback then and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.