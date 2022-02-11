Fear the Walking Dead: AMC releases new images for Season 7B, ‘War is coming’

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

While The Walking Dead is getting set to drop later this month, AMC has not let down fans of the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. Recently, six new images were shared detailing some of the key characters from Season 7B.

The midseason finale for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) revealing that she was bitten by a walker. Her hand was amputated but she still seems to be suffering from a lingering illness that might be the result of the bite or it could be due to the infection from the amputation.

Along with this, the episode concluded with Alicia declaring she would bring down Victor’s (Colman Domingo) Tower after he had pursued her in the midseason finale.

New Season 7B images have dropped

AMC has released some new images for fans to pore over while they wait for Season 7 to return. Shared to AMC’s official Twitter account, the network sent out two tweets revealing the latest pics.

Each image is of a different character, so it’s hard to glean much from them. However, some clues can be found.

In the first set, an image of Morgan (Lennie James) shows him talking to a female.

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

It is hard to tell who this woman is but with the dark hair pulled back into a braid, it is mostly likely Luciana (Danay Gurira).

It is clear from the background that the pair is inside the secure submarine.

As shown in the featured image of this article, Alicia still looks sick. Her hair is down as she stands outside in the yellow-tinted landscape.

She appears to be sweating and this could be from the warmth of the day but, more likely, it is a result of the infection that is still coursing through her body as she gazes at something that is off-screen.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., as seen in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

The final pic in this set shows Victor Strand talking to John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine). As per usual, Victor has a drink in hand and he appears to be listening intently to whatever John is saying.

Grace and Baby Mo are fine

The second tweet shows that Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo (Avaya White) are just fine — even if they are still trapped inside Victor’s Tower.

Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 saw little Baby Mo so sick that Morgan and Grace saw the only option available was to ask Victor for help. He did, but it meant that Morgan and Grace are now separated.

Karen David as Grace and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Next up is Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades). He has had some woes of late, having suffered mentally.

However, the latest snap shows Daniel outside and on the radio to someone. He appears to be in the middle of some sort of mission and may have just spotted something important, judging by the expression on his face.

Ruben Blades stars as Daniel Salazar in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Finally, we have Luciana (Danay Garcia), who seems ready to disagree with someone offscreen. In this pic, she stands outside and is looking intently at something — or someone — as if she is about to argue with them.

Danay Garcia stars as Luciana in Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

How all of these images play out remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until April in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, April 17, 2022.