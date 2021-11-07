FBI Tuesdays preview: personal issues will cloud some cases

Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and Scola (John Boyd) are at odds on a tough case on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are going to be involving some family matters this week.

While each episode of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will have some thrills, they’ll also have some team members handling family issues that can complicate a case.

How did FBI Tuesdays return do in the ratings?

After two weeks off, FBI Tuesdays hoped to be getting a good splash in the ratings with their return last Tuesday. However, the numbers weren’t quite what some may have hoped for.

To be fair, the shows faced a major challenge in the form of Game 6 of the World Series. 11.8 million total viewers tuned in to watch the Atlanta Braves defeat the Houston Astros for their first World Championship since 1995. That earned a strong 2.8 demo rating.

The game thus robbed the other networks of viewership. This left FBI with 6.7 million viewers; FBI: International with 5.3 million; and FBI: Most Wanted with 4.9 million (a series low).

Another factor was election coverage in states such as Virginia and New Jersey, which affected viewership.

CBS is thus hopeful that without the World Series as a distraction, this week’s FBI Tuesday programs can do better, especially with some top stories being promised.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night kicks off with FBI’s Allegiance, which has the team tracking a shooter going after police officers.

The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation.

Wallace had been having trouble earlier this season as a serial killer case forced her to arrest her own cousin. That coupled with some conflict with partner Scola and that can complicate the case.

Last week’s FBI: International had Forrester learning his mother (an infamous traitor) was still alive in Moscow. It appears this will be coming up in The Secrets She Knows.

After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing and her ransacked Paris apartment is discovered to be covered in her blood, the team is on the clock to find her before the country’s nuclear secrets fall into the wrong hands. Also, Forrester finds himself drawing certain parallels to his mother’s disappearance.

The team already clashed with the CIA and Russians and this episode promises to become even more of a spy thriller for the Fly Team.

FBI: Most Wanted welcomed back the absent Hana in last week’s episode. She’s already back in the thick of things as Lovesick has them dealing with a disturbing killer.

The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree. Also, Barnes’ intrusive mother puts pressure on her marriage.

The conflict with her mother should shed more light on Barnes while the team has to figure out the motive behind this killer’s actions.

With the November sweeps period underway, FBI Tuesdays are prepared to push the thrills up to make up for lost time.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7 Tuesdays on CBS.