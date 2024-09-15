FBI Season 7 premiere spoilers: How will Tiffany leave the team?

The FBI universe’s revolving door will continue to spin this fall on CBS.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Katherine Renee Kane is walking away from the original FBI.

Even worse, Tiffany’s storyline is set to wrap up during the FBI Season 7 premiere.

Thanks to CBS dropping the official synopsis for that installment, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of how one of the show’s most popular characters will leave the team.

The network teases that “Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case,” which could indicate that she’ll take a leave of absence.

Tiffany’s arc was forever changed at the beginning of FBI Season 6 when she was told to be more assertive on the field, compelling her to ask Hobbs to follow Hakim Siran into a bathroom.

Hakim responded by opening fire, leaving her coworker in a pool of his own blood, and Tiffany with a severe case of survivor’s remorse.

As the season progressed, there were moments when her colleagues questioned whether she was still fit to work for the FBI.

Tiffany has had an impactful final storyline

It allowed Katherine to show a different side to Tiffany, so it’s sad that this arc will end soon.

If we had to guess, Tiffany will either make the call to move to a different division in the FBI or walk away entirely.

It’s hard to imagine the show not leaving the door open if Katherine decides to return down the line because she’s solidified herself as a fan favorite over the years.

The long-running CBS procedural has already cast Lisette Olivera as a new Behavior Analysis Unit agent, whom we’re sure will appear beginning on the second episode of the upcoming season.

Often, cast members leave between seasons and don’t get the opportunity to have a goodbye arc, but it seems like Tiffany’s arc has been building towards her imminent exit.

How will Tiffany’s storyline conclude?

The big question is how it will affect the team because she has many supporters in the office.

Unlike spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the original FBI has had a pretty consistent cast over the years.

FBI: International is gearing up for a major shakeup next month when Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer joins the cast as the new leader of the Fly Team following Luke Kleintank’s exit.

On a somewhat more exciting note, Jesse won’t be playing Jay Halstead. Instead, he’s playing a brand-new character.

FBI Season 7 premieres Tuesday, October 15, at 8/7c on CBS. Stream Seasons 1-6 on Paramount+.