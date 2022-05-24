FBI: Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott previews Remy’s role in the season finale

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) hunts a target on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Dylan McDermott is ready for a wild wrap-up to his first season on FBI: Most Wanted.

The actor previewed the thrilling Season 3 finale and shared more insight into how it feels to join the hit show and what might be in store for Remy Scott in Season 4.

Remy’s arrival and dynamics with the team

Remy Scott’s arrival on FBI: Most Wanted was jarring for both the characters and the fans. He had the unenviable job of taking over after team leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) was shockingly killed in the line of duty.

Scott is known as a straight shooter with experience in Las Vegas. He has a good relationship with his ex-wife, a Vegas cop, and enjoys a fun life partying when not on duty.

However, Remy is driven by a personal tragedy as the murder of his younger brother pushed him into the FBI. He also has a tough relationship with his mother, who openly said she wished Remy had died instead and now has Alzheimer’s.

Speaking to TV Insider, Dylan McDermott noted how he had to work quickly to show Remy’s character to fans and enjoy the dynamics.

“Playing Remy, I wanted to hit the ground running and make everybody feel pretty safe and secure. This was only six episodes, don’t forget. We’ve only seen him on six episodes. So I was really happy that people kind of, even from the first episode, really liked Remy and thought he was a good leader. I think he settled in pretty nicely with everyone, I have to say.”

McDermott noted how he enjoys Remy having a slightly different relationship with each team member.

“He has different dynamics with each one of the team members and I think he approaches each one a little differently. With Hana, it’s very real and fun. With Kristin [Alexa Davalos], it’s more of a teasing relationship. With Ortiz [Miguel Gomez], there’s a camaraderie there with him. The good thing about Remy is that he always kind of gets in with people, he empathizes with people, he knows, he listens, and he does that even with the criminals, by the way. If you notice he does that on a weekly basis with them. He listens, he hears them out. And that’s a really fun thing to play.”

McDermott also admitted he’s hoping to explore Remy meeting Barnes, who took a leave of absence from the team (Roxy Sternberg took time away for maternity leave).

“I’ve never met Roxy. So I look forward to that as well to see what’s gonna happen there.”

McDermott is excited to explore more of Scott’s character, provided the team survives the Season 3 finale.

What’s coming for Scott in the Season 3 finale and beyond?

The Season 3 finale, titled Man Without a Country, has the team hunting a Russian oligarch who, having lost his fortune due to sanctions, is now on a wild chase in New York.

According to McDermott, the Russian not only threatens the team but their families, which forces them into protection.

“Every one of the team’s family members are threatened, so that really heightens the case, and we have to put them in a safe house to make sure that they’re secure and [safe]. That was really something extra that happens in this particular episode, which I think makes everyone be on edge more so than they normally are.”

McDermott is mostly quiet on more but hints Season 4 may explore more of Remy’s growing romance with Judge April Brooks (Wendy Moniz) and his softer side.

“When I studied the show before I came on, I really felt that it was important to infuse humor and playfulness in the show. I didn’t see a lot of that when I was watching it, so I really wanted to have that quality to add to the show because we’re dealing with such a dark subject matter each week and I thought it was good to kind of juxtapose the humor and the playfulness of Remy. Now we’re really seeing that other side to him, the softer side to him in terms of this romance. And that’s a great thing to play, to be able to do that and then to go out into the field and catch a fugitive. It’s a dream come true, this role.”

McDermott talked about how much of Remy’s drive is pushed by the pain of his rough childhood, and that personal aspect makes the character work so well.

“I think he’s uncertain about how much love he got as a kid by his mother. Obviously you heard what she said to him, wishing it was me, Remy, that was killed and not his brother. And I think that obviously haunts him. But I think even underneath that is the fact that there’s a part of him that feels like he was never really loved. I think it’s something that’s gonna be ongoing. It’s one of the reasons it’s very personal — if you notice with Remy, each case is personal. It’s not just an FBI agent going out chasing people. There’s something that goes on in each case that is important for Remy to fulfill for his own psychology that’s linked to his brother. So that’s something that we’re gonna see more and more of as we go forward.”

For now, McDermott promises the FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 finale will be a huge event that ends his initial tenure on the show, and he is looking forward to more of Remy in Season 4.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 finale airs Tuesday, May 24, at 10/9c on CBS.