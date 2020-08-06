Fargo Season 4 release date latest: When is it coming out?

It has been three years since fans have seen Fargo on the small screen.

However, the good news is that there is a fourth season coming for the series, and it will star names like Chris Rock and Jason Schwartzman.

The series, influenced by the Coen Brothers series of the same name, has created three new stories in different eras, all rotating around the same themes and ideas.

Here is everything we know so far about Fargo Season 4.

Here is everything we know so far about Fargo Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Fargo?

In 2017, FX Networks President John Landgraf made a scary announcement. At the time, he said there might “never be another Fargo.”

Thankfully, that isn’t how things turned out.

“Am I sure there’s going to be a fourth season of ‘Fargo’?” creator Noah Hawley asked. “Here’s the thing: I wasn’t sure there was going to be a second season, and I wasn’t sure there was going to be a third season until I had an idea I really liked.”

With that said, it is clear that Hawley had another great idea.

“I now have an idea that’s less in the corner of my eye and more in front of me,” Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter one year later. “I don’t have a lot of time right now to focus on it. What I can say is that it will be another period piece.”

Release date latest: When does Fargo Season 4 come out?

It has been a long time since Fargo was seen on television, so anytime is a good time for fans of the series.

The first season hit in April 2014, the second season arrived in October 2015, and the third season hit in April 2017.

That equaled a time of a year and a half between seasons. It has now been over three years since Season 3 ended.

Initially, FX had Fargo planned to hit the network in 2019, but that never happened. It then moved to April 2020, but that also didn’t happen. Instead, it is now on the way for a 2021 release, although FX hasn’t named a new date yet.

This means that the show has been removed from consideration for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.

An important thing to note is that this is a winter show, so if they can’t shoot it this winter due to a possible spike in the coronavirus pandemic, it might end up being held off until 2022.

Fargo Season 4 cast updates

Since Fargo is an anthology series with a new story each year, albeit connected to an overall shared universe, the cast changes each year.

Chris Rock has signed on to star in the fourth season of Fargo, which starts filming in Chicago in the fall of 2020. The original announcement from FX came in July 2019. Also joining the cast for Season 4 of Fargo is Jason Schwartzman (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emyri Crutchfield (Roots). The rest of the cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, Amber Midthunder, Uzo Aduba, and James Vincent Meredith. The series will be shot in Chicago, and local musician Andrew Bird will also appear in the series. The series will be shot at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, which is also where the One Chicago franchise was shot.

Fargo Season 4 spoilers

The new season of Fargo is a period piece that will take place in the 1950s.

Season 1 (released in 2014) took place in the year 2006. Season 2 took place in the year 1979. Season 3 jumped back ahead to the year 2010. This means that the new season will move further back in time than any season to date.

In the series, Rock is Loy Cannon, the head of a mob family in Kansas City who surrenders his youngest son to a rival, Donatello Fadda, and they raise their rival’s son as their own to create peace and harmony between the two factions.

When the head of the Kansas City mafia dies during surgery, “everything changes.”

This season will contrast the African American mafia led by Rock with the Italian American mafia that is his rival. The synopsis reads:

“It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.”

Showrunner Noah Hawley returns for the fourth season, with film directors Joel & Ethan Coen as executive producers.

FX has yet to announce when Fargo Season 4 will premiere.