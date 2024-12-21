Family Feud viewers call out ‘nasty’ contestant response: ‘Show has gotten trashy!’

A recent episode of Family Feud featured a survey question that viewers felt was in bad taste.

Host Steve Harvey went along with a contestant named JT, who gave a response that didn’t sit well with some Family Feud fans.

The moment was shared on YouTube in a Short titled, “What would you do if you were a dog?”

Steve approached JT’s family’s podium to ask him for a response to the survey question, “Name something you’d like to do if you were a dog.”

JT came up with his answer instantaneously, telling Steve with conviction, “I would say lick myself.”

Steve’s reaction was to give JT a high-five as he exclaimed, “My man!”

As Steve walked away from the podium, he mouthed to himself, “Please understand.”

“Yes, yes, yes, yes!” Steve continued.

“It’d cure all my problems!” he joked. “Oh, I’d be happy. I’d be at home right now.”

As it turned out, 18 survey participants had the same thinking as JT, coming up as the number-two answer on the board, ahead of “Eat/Chew Bones” in the number-three spot with 17 responses.

The YouTube video was captioned, “What would you do if you were a dog?? 🐶👅👀 Steve: ‘It’d cure all my problems!'” and in the comments section, Family Feud viewers sounded off.

Family Feud viewers complain of ‘gross’ contestant answer

Quite a few found the survey question inappropriate, and they weren’t afraid to express it.

“Show has gotten trashy!” wrote @Chad-j8z.

Another YouTube user called the segment “too freaky,” adding that it’s “normal thinking for Steve.”

“Jt got extremely nasty there,” added @JasonFoo1653.

Some found humor in JT’s answer and Steve’s response, while other comments read, “Gross!!” and “Hell naaaah…”

While this particular survey question was deemed “trashy,” “freaky,” and “gross,” another recent one was dubbed the “weirdest” of all time.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Steve Harvey asked contestants to “Name something a cheap guy might use to pierce his own nipple.”

Family Feud viewers expressed outrage, admitting the question made them cringe and wondered whether producers had run out of questions to ask contestants.

Steve entertains Family Feud contestants and viewers alike

Despite what viewers think about survey questions or contestants’ antics on stage, Steve Harvey is always ready to improvise and play along.

Family Feud attracts millions of viewers per episode, making it extra popular.

According to The New York Times, Family Feud draws nearly eight million viewers per episode and has one of the highest viewership totals in syndicated television.

With his background in performing stand-up comedy, Steve Harvey makes for the perfect host of the weeknight game show, which touts itself as the #1 game show in the United States in its Instagram bio.