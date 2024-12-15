Family Feud host Steve Harvey shares rare photo with look-alike son: ‘Twinning’

Steve Harvey and his son showed off their stylish sides during a recent trip.

The Family Feud host and his son, Wynton Harvey, made a red carpet appearance while visiting Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Steve and Wynton each posted the photo to their respective Instagram feeds in an upload captioned, “…It’s us.”

During their trip to The Middle East, the father-son duo exuded swagger as they exchanged words while walking the red carpet.

Steve, 67, looked dapper in a patterned silver blazer paired with a black silk shirt, black pants, and black patent leather shoes. He added a pair of stylish sunglasses to top off his sophisticated ensemble.

Wynton, 27, showed off his keen fashion sense in a black suit made of velvet, leather, and satin.

He carried a black quilted clutch to complete his look and, like his father, added a pair of chic sunglasses to complement his photograph-ready attire.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the post to become flooded with flattering commentary from Steve and Wynton’s fans.

Many appreciated Steve and Wynton’s fashion sense, while others couldn’t help but notice how much the father-son pair resembled each other.

So much so that many of Steve and Wynton’s followers dubbed them “twins.”

“These two out here just twinning and everythang,” wrote @cookieb0404.

Another Instagram user wrote, “All twins all day long.”

“Ayeeeeeeeeeeeeee the apple don’t fall from the tree😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥,” added another one of Steve and Wynton’s fans.

A sixth Instagram user pointed out that Wynton is clearly his “daddy’s son!”

Who is Steve’s son, Wynton?

Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey is the second-eldest son of Steve and his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

In addition to Wynton, Steve shares his eldest son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, and twin daughters, Karli and Brandi Harvey, 40, with his first wife, Marcia Harvey.

Steve also adopted his current wife, Marjorie Harvey‘s three biological children, Morgan, Lori, and Jason.

Steve’s last social media appearance alongside Wynton was more than two years ago

The last time Wynton appeared on Steve’s Instagram feed was in March 2022.

Steve and Wynton uploaded a photograph of themselves, again in Abu Dhabi, sporting yet another set of stylish ensembles.

Each of them wore head-to-toe black with cream-colored footwear and black sunglasses in the debonair image.

As Wynton noted in the caption, however, he and his father didn’t purposely coordinate their outfits.

As he explained, “40 years apart but we still in sync.”

“Btw, this is the 2nd day in a row we unknowingly came out the house in the same colorway without coordinating,” he added.