Family Feud contestants receive warning from Steve Harvey: ‘All y’all are going to Hell’

Steve Harvey had a stern message for a team of Family Feud contestants and members of the audience.

During a recent episode of the hit weeknight game show, host Steve Harvey was so flabbergasted by a contestant’s answer that he tossed his cards in the air.

The moment was captured on Family Feud’s official Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “You’d hate to realize you put what in the church collection plate?? 💸⛪️🧢 Blessings!”

Steve made his rounds on stage to collect survey answers in the clip, approaching a contestant named Kerry and her team at their podium.

Steve repeated the survey question to Kerry, reading from his card, “Name something you’d hate to realize you put in the church collection plate by mistake.”

Kerry wasted no time responding to Steve, but she was hesitant to give her answer.

She began to say, “My mom’s here, but…” when Steve butted in, confirming, “Yeah, your mom’s here,” and encouraged her, “But go ahead, say it.”

“Condom?!” was Kerry’s answer, which got a laugh out of her mom, Nancy, and applause from one of her teammates, Brigette, who called her response a “good answer.”

Steve Harvey has fun teasing a Family Feud contestant

Steve didn’t have to say anything to show Kerry that he was confused by her answer because his facial expression did the talking.

Picking up on his cues, Kerry began to explain herself.

“Like, from the night [before],” Kerry said before defending herself. “I don’t carry them!”

Steve continued to look stunned by Kerry’s answer as he mouthed her response, staring blankly into the studio audience before using his comedic skills to make everyone laugh.

“Saturday night, you was out, and you had an extra one, so you thought you’d just toss it in and bless someone else?” Steve asked.

In the next segment, the camera turned to the survey board, revealing that despite Steve’s shock, Kerry’s answer was number one with 32 survey responders answering, “Condom/Papa Stoppa.”

Steve expresses disbelief that Kerry’s answer was on the board

Kerry’s team went wild as they discovered she came up with the top answer, celebrating with cheers and applause, as did the audience.

Meanwhile, Steve held up his cue card, looking blankly at them, still in shock, before he tossed them to the ground.

Family Feud producers added flames to the screen to dramatize the moment before Steve joked to the crowd, “All y’all are going to Hell.”

Family Feud viewers appreciated Steve Harvey’s humorous take

As is always the case, Family Feud fans got a kick out of Steve’s antics and discussed Kerry’s unlikely answer in the comments section of the Reel.

One Instagram user commented, “Not her trying to explain😂😂😂😂 girl we know 😂😂😂.”

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

“We all know we were all thinking it,” quipped @trotloeil.

@jaywiththebeard was shocked that Kerry’s answer was number one and on the board at all.

“That’s actually on the board? 😭😭😭😭,” he wrote.

Another Family Feud viewer joked, “Well we know who gets down on Saturday nights on that team😳😘🤭.”