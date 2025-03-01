Family Feud contestant roasted for ‘worst’ Fast Money round of all time: ‘So pathetic’

A Family Feud contestant faced intense scrutiny after failing during a Fast Money round.

Family Feud viewers were brutal in the comments section of a YouTube video featuring a contestant named Christina.

The Borecki family earned a spot in the Fast Money round, and although Allie did quite well, earning 141 points, her teammate, Christina, wasn’t so fortunate.

As is customary, Christina was asked the same five questions as Allie and had 25 seconds to earn 59 points to win the grand prize of $20,000.

Host Steve Harvey began asking Christina her survey questions as soon as the timer started.

The first question read, “Name something of yours that you’d be upset if somebody broke it.”

Christina’s answer was, “My necklace.”

For the second question, Steve asked Christina to name a subject that women “consider themselves experts on.”

“Sex,” was Christina’s answer.

“How many clubs are there in a golf set?” Steve queried for the third survey question.

Christina replied, “20.”

The next question was, “Name a bakery product that’s made fresh every day.”

Christina’s answer was “rolls.”

“Name something that starts with P-E-N” was the fifth and final question.

Christina struggled to answer it and came up blank, setting off the buzzer.

Christina earned seven of the 59 points needed to win the Fast Money round

Christina’s answers didn’t do her team any favors.

Her first answer scored zero points; her second answer earned three points; her third survey response earned another goose egg; “Rolls” earned four points, and her lack of an answer for the fifth question resulted in another zero for a total of seven points.

Allie and Christina’s combined efforts earned their family 148 points, which was 52 points shy of the 200 score needed to win the $20,000 grand prize.

Christina’s Fast Money round performance was shared in a YouTube video captioned, “Damn. Possibly the worst 2nd round of all time.”

In the video’s comments section, critics went to town, reaming her out.

Family Feud viewers put Christina on blast

“That was kinda hard to watch, ngl,” wrote one commenter.

Another YouTube user added, “Christina was so pathetic there.”

“Did they kick her out the family?” asked @bmoney6939.

One Family Feud viewer wrote, “Yikes! Not a good sign when the official channel is roasting you!”

“Wait they won $20,000 before with this idiot?” asked @Gstwc11.

Others added that the questions were “hard” for Christina, chalking up her performance to a “blonde moment.”