Family Feud contestant ‘busted’ for risque answer: ‘I’m a mess!’

One Family Feud contestant‘s suggestive survey answer stunned host Steve Harvey and audience members alike.

Joey from the Zito family earned himself a spot in the Fast Money round, and it turned out to be much more entertaining than Family Feud fans expected.

Family Feud shared Joey’s segment both on YouTube and Instagram, showcasing the hilarious moment that he caught host Steve Harvey off guard.

In the YouTube video titled “Joey goes TMI in Fast Money with mom in the audience,” Joey prepared to earn his family some big bucks.

Joey was the first of two teammates to answer a round of survey questions with 20 seconds on the clock.

Joey was chugging along as he doled out his survey responses, but when Steve hit him with the third question, things got a little racy.

Joey’s racy answer sends Steve Harvey into a laughing fit

“Tell me something that a lot of people like to keep private,” Steve propositioned.

After just a second of thought, Joey quickly responded, “Their porn collection,” looking surprised that the words came out of his own mouth.

Steve could barely compose himself enough to get to the next question, but when they got to the end and reviewed Joey’s answers, Steve made it clear how he really felt about the answer.

Steve placed his shoulder on Joey’s arm as he laughed hysterically.

Joey proclaimed, “I’m a mess” three times successively as Steve, the audience, and Joey’s family members were overcome with laughter.

And, as luck would have it, Joey revealed that his mom was in the audience, too.

“Wait til we get to this one,” Steve joked. “Oh, this is gonna be so good.”

Steve couldn’t stop laughing as he prepared to show how many points Joey earned for his answer, and revealed to the audience that Joey admitted to him, “Why did I say that?”

“Oh, man, that was so good. Yeah, gotta keep that private,” Steve added as the audience continued to crack up.

Despite the attention Joey’s answer garnered from everyone in the room, it was apparent that the individuals surveyed didn’t think like he did.

Unfortunately for him and his team, Joey’s answer produced a goose egg.

In the Instagram post featuring Joey’s segment, which was captioned, “What do you keep private?? 😬🍑👀 ‘I’m a mess!’,” the clip ended with Joey’s answer showing a “zero” on the board and a red stamp imposed over his face that read, “BUSTED.”

Joey’s team won $20,000 in the Fast Money round

All in all, Joey’s unlikely answer didn’t matter much in the end.

Joey earned a total of 144 points, meaning the next family member to compete in the Fast Money round would only have to accrue 56 points on the board to win it all.

His teammate, Jennifer, reached 203 points with just two responses, adding up to 59 points, winning the Zito family the $20,000 grand prize.