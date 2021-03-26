Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Who is reporter Sara Haines?

Sara Haines made an appearance in the latest episode of Disney’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: ABC/Disney

The View co-host Sara Haines made a fun cameo as herself in the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Episode 2, titled The Star-Spangled Man, gives more details on the shocking revelation at the end of the series’ premiering episode. This episode gave a huge welcome to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), aka the new Captain America.

Throughout this episode, information about Walker’s personal life is revealed as he makes a showy public experience and attempts to tag-team with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

At the beginning of the episode, Walker trades in his military uniform for the classic Captain America look and makes a flashy entrance at a sports stadium packed with people. On-screen, reporter Sara Haines announces, “Ladies and gentlemen, your new Captain America!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sara Haines and her role on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Who is Sara Haines?

For years, Sara Haines has been an entertainment personality figure. Throughout her career, she has made multiple appearances on popular entertainment news channels like Good Morning America and The View.

She began her career working as a news correspondent for NBC and ABC before joining the hosts on ABC’s The View as a regular. Haines held that position for years before becoming a host on the Good Morning America spinoff, GMA Day.

The show, originally titled GMA Day, became better-known as GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke, as she provided commentary alongside Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer.

GMA3 ended up getting canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Haines returned to The View — as she has a longstanding relationship with her co-hosts and the network.

More recently, it has been announced that she has been hosting the revival of the television quiz show, The Chase.

On her personal Instagram account, she posts images of her children Alec, Sandra, and Cale and hosts an Instagram Live series called Straight Up With Sara.

Her role on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Playing a Good Morning America reporter on Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Haines’ character hosted a live event interviewing John Walker.

The public figure filmed her experience on set and uploaded it as a YouTube video on The View’s official channel.

Narrating the video, Haines confirms that she filmed her appearance in Atlanta before the coronavirus pandemic started, and the series began to suffer through production delays.

In the short video, she shared, “Not only do I get to visit the set; I guest star as — who else? — myself,” which led her to a funny meltdown about how she’s now technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Haines described her time on set as “too much fun” and explained that she wasn’t allowed to wear heels on the football field because of how expensive and well-kept it was.

Throughout the video, she also interviews The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland and Captain America actor Wyatt Russell.

The Falcon and the Winter soldier is currently streaming on Disney Plus.