Edwin Hodge shares fun “crossover” pic of FBI stars

The latest stars of the FBI franchise are sharing pics from their first days on set.

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International made news over the summer with some significant cast changes for the shows.

FBI: International added Eva-Jane Willis, who will replace the departing Christiane Paul as the Fly Team’s new liaison.

Meanwhile, Edwin Hodge is the latest actor to join FBI: Most Wanted, replacing Miguel Gomez, who departed after the Season 3 finale.

Both actors are fitting in as they’ve shared photos of their first days on set, and Hodge shared an unexpected “crossover” with some other FBI actors.

As filming continues, both actors are ready to ensure the new seasons of the shows are more exciting than ever.

FBI spin-offs making big changes

While FBI itself has been steady in cast changes, the same can’t be said of its spin-offs.

FBI: Most Wanted has undergone several cast changes in Season 3 alone, the biggest being Julian McMahon’s Jess being killed off.

That led to Dylan McDermott joining as new team leader Remy Scott amid other changes.

The Season 3 finale explained Ortiz was tending to his ill father in Los Angeles. Shortly afterward, word came that Miguel Gomez was being written out of the series.

Edwin Hodge, last seen in the CBS drama Good Sam, will join as Ray Cannon, a former cop turned rookie agent.

Meanwhile, the Season 1 finale of FBI: International explained Jaeger had been promoted at Europol and thus would no longer be the team’s liaison. Christiane Paul then confirmed she would be leaving the show as a regular.

This leads to Eva-Jane Willis joining as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, the new liaison.

Now, both actors are giving the first peeks at their characters on set in some fun photos.

How are the new FBI actors handling the set?

Willis was the first, sharing a photo that appeared to have both a shot of the script and a map of Prague, where the series films.

Willis shared the tag line, “1st ep done. 21 to go!”

Hodge shared his first pic of his official “set chair” and how eager he is for fans to meet Ray Cannon.

Hodge also shared a photo co-star Alexa Davalos took on set of him texting his family about his great job.

“Caught me sharing my blessings with my family. Thanks for capturing this moment @alexakdavalos !!”

Hodge wrapped it up with a photo taken at a New York Red Bulls soccer game with FBI stars Zeeko Zaki and Shantel VanSanten.

“When @sixonhistory meets @forallmankind_ meets @fbicbs. Had the pleasure of working with these amazing thespians in the past and now we’re all in the @fbicbs family!”

Hodge and Zaki had co-starred in the History Channel military drama SIX. Hodge also appeared in a few episodes of the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind, which stars VanSanten.

It’s uncertain if another FBI crossover is coming this fall, although the shows filming in New York make it possible.

As filming gets underway for the year, fans are more than eager to see how these new agents spark FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted in their new seasons.

FBI: International Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 9/8c, followed by FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 on CBS.