Don’t buy into the NCIS feud rumors

NCIS Season 21 is on the horizon, bringing new episodes to the fans.

This is great news, following another year where NCIS was the most-watched show on broadcast television.

But there have also been some online rumors about the NCIS cast.

The first rumor indicates that all primary NCIS cast members are returning.

It is great news when an entire cast sticks together from season to season.

The second rumor states there is a feud going on behind the scenes.

What are the NCIS feud rumors?

According to unsubstantiated rumors, NCIS stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray are feuding.

Sean Murray plays Agent Timothy McGee on the show, and Wilmer Valderrama plays Agent Nicholas Torres.

Wilmer joined the show as the replacement for Michael Weatherly, who had played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on the show.

Sean has been with the show since Season 1, making him a fan-favorite and one of the few ties to the days when Mark Harmon played Gibbs.

And now, those unconfirmed rumors state that Sean and Wilmer are feuding over who should get top billing on the NCIS cast.

Just ignore the rumors of an NCIS feud

No verifiable source has presented information that confirms any feuds are taking place.

While it doesn’t guarantee that there isn’t one, there are no other indications of anything negative behind the scenes.

With the story about a feud being around for months, it’s a safe assumption that a prominent news source would have found out if there was real drama.

Thus it’s not something that NCIS fans should worry about. That time is better spent thinking about where the storylines can go during NCIS Season 21.

And during the downtime between seasons, fans can stream past episodes using Paramount+.

The streaming service also has the older episodes of NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles available for viewing.

More news and notes from the world of NCIS

A new show from the world of NCIS is in the works.

It was recently revealed that NCIS: Sydney has begun filming.

This new show takes place in Australia, with many local people involved in the production.

An announcement about who is on the NCIS: Sydney cast was also made, putting some names and faces to the spin-off.

This isn’t a regular spin-off because it doesn’t have direct ties to the people working for NCIS back in the United States.

But it won’t be long until United States viewers can watch NCIS: Sydney and see how a new production team presents their stories.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.