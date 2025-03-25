Donnie Wahlberg says he’s ‘excited to carry on’ Blue Bloods in new Boston Blue teaser

It’s only been a couple of months since Blue Bloods aired the series finale, and we said goodbye to the Raegan family.

After 14 Seasons, Blue Bloods took its final bow in December 2024, despite fans trying to keep it on CBS airwaves.

For months before the Blue Bloods series finale, the rumor mill was buzzing that a spin-off was in the works.

In February, news broke that CBS had ordered a Blue Bloods spin-off focusing on Donnie Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan.

However, the new show won’t be set in New York City or feature the rest of the Reagan clan, at least on a regular basis.

Danny is headed to Boston for the new series Boston Blue.

Donnie Wahlberg says he’s ‘excited to carry on’ Blue Bloods in new Boston Blue tease

Taking to Instagram today, Donnie shared a tease for his new show, which will premiere in the fall as part of the 2025/26 television season.

The video is very quick, simply showing a new city and Donnie back in action as Danny. While the footage didn’t give Blue Bloods fans much to go on, Donnie revealed his happiness about continuing the legacy in the caption.

“So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue! The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can’t wait. See you CBS fall! 💙❤️🫡🙏🏼,” Donnie wrote.

Donnie fans know he grew up in Boston, so the switch from New York to Beantown is a nod to his hometown.

What is Boston Blue, and will any other Blue Bloods stars be on it?

According to Deadline, Boston Blue will feature Danny leaving the NYPD for a new gig with the Boston PD.

Danny’s partner is Detective Lena Peters. Like Danny, she comes from a very prominent law enforcement family, so they will have at least one thing in common.

Donnie’s the only regular Blue Bloods cast member on Boston Blue. However, since it is set in the Blue Bloods universe, fans can expect some special guest appearances.

Perhaps not at the beginning, but once Boston Blue finds its ground, hopefully, we will see the likes of at least Frank (Tom Selleck) and other Reagan family members.

CBS has yet to reveal where Boston Blue will fit into the fall lineup. Since S.W.A.T. has been canceled again, there’s a good chance the Boston Blue could take over Blue Bloods Friday night at 10/9c timeslot.

