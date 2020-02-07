Dodge on Locke & Key: Who is actress who plays the demon from Netflix original series?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Locke & Key came to Netflix on Friday, Feb. 7, and introduced the world to the Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez comic book series.

In the first episode, fans saw the introduction of the villain of the series, a demon known as Dodge. As the first season rolled along, the character changed and morphed into a very dangerous enemy for the Locke children.

However, the actor who played Dodge is a relative unknown named Laysla De Oliveira. Here is what you need to know about the woman who played Dodge.

Dodge on Locke & Key

In the first episode of Locke & Key on Netflix, the young Bode discovered a woman calling for help from a well.

He soon finds a way to help her when he discovers the first of the magical keys in the giant Key House, the ancestral home of the Locke Family. That key was the Anywhere Key and it allowed her to escape the confines of the Well House.

Dodge then went on to threaten the Locke children, demanding they find and give her all the keys hidden in the house so she can fulfill her ultimate plan.

While little is known about the actress in the role, she dominates most of the scenes she appears in.

Who is Laysla De Oliveira?

Out of all the actors on Locke & Key, actress Laysla De Oliveira is the least recognizable.

This is because she hasn’t been on many major projects throughout her short career.

Laysla De Oliveira started her acting career in 2012 with small roles on shows like Covert Affairs, Nikita, and iZombie.

Her first major role came on the X-Men television series The Gifted on Fox. Oliveira starred as the mutant Glow, a member of the Morlocks with the ability to unleash glowing light orbs.

In a connection with Locke & Key author Joe Hill, Laysla De Oliveira also starred in the Netflix original movie In The Tall Grass, which was based on a novella co-written by Joe Hill and his father Stephen King.

She is Becky, the pregnant woman trapped in the tall grass, trying to escape from certain sacrifice.

Joe Hill wrote the story with his dad in 2012, before finishing work on his Locke & Key comic book series (which wrapped the main storyline in December 2013).

Little else is known about Laysla De Oliveira outside of her film credits. She has an Instagram page that people can follow her at that mostly just includes photos of her.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streaming on Netflix.