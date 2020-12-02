Diggle is returning to Arrowverse, but will he be the Green Lantern?

In some huge news for fans of DC’s Arrowverse on The CW, David Ramsey will return in the 2020-21 season, both as Diggle and behind-the-camera as well.
Entertainment Weekly reports that Ramsey has signed on for several of the shows and will appear on Superman & Lois Season 1, Supergirl Season 6, The Flash Season 7, and Batwoman Season 2.
Diggle was part of Arrow, which ended its run last season with the death of Oliver Queen.
Will Diggle be Green Lantern in the Arrowverse?
The biggest question will be whether or not Diggle will be Green Lantern in the multiple appearances across the DC Arrowverse.
In the Arrow season finale, Diggle was planning his move to Metropolis (which hinted at appearances on Superman & Lois Lane) when a bright green meteor crashed.
This immediately got fans excited.
Why would The CW tease something like this if they didn’t have big plans for Diggle? Everyone knows that the green meteor hints at introducing the Green Lantern into the Arrowverse.
This could lead to Diggle becoming the Arrowverse version of John Stewart’s Green Lantern, which could open up a brand-new world for the Arrowverse.
With Supergirl and Black Lightning ending with their next seasons, there is room for more superhero entertainment on The CW.
The news also indicates that Diggle will be in Legend’s of Tomorrow, but that has remained highly secretive.
David Ramsey moving behind the camera
It sounds like part of the deal for Diggle to come back was to dangle a carrot to David Ramsey: working as a director more often. He directed the Season 7 episode of Arrow titled Past Sins and the Season 8 episode Reset.
Now, Ramsey has signed on to direct five different episodes across the Arrowverse, including episodes of Superman & Lois and Supergirl.
“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television, and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey in a statement.
“To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”
