Flash Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Flash premiered on The CW in 2014. It quickly became the top show for the television version of the DCEU, thanks mostly to the more lighthearted nature of the series.

Grant Gustin has appeared for six seasons of The Flash, while the sixth season had to be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that said, The Flash will be back for a new season, although when that will be, remains a question.

Here is everything we know so far about The Flash Season 7.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This article provides everything that is known about The Flash Season 7 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of Flash?

The CW announced The Flash Season 7 was renewed in January, at the same time that it announced the renewals of Riverdale (Season 5), Black Lightning (Season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6), Supergirl (Season 6), and more.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said CW prez Mark Pedowitz at the time of the renewal.

Not only that, but Flash actor Grant Gustin said that he was negotiating for an eighth and ninth season before the coronavirus pandemic hit, so expect there to be a lot more Flash coming over the next few years.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” Gustin said in an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You.

Release date latest: When does Flash Season 7 come out?

On the same podcast that Gustin announced the possibility of three more Flash seasons, he did admit that he has no idea when Season 7 will arrive.

The show should have returned for the regular fall television season, but the fact that COVID-19 shut down production means there will not be a fall television season as viewers know it as.

“We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks,” Gustin said.

If The Flash is like other current shows, production is starting to inch forward somewhat, and if it starts up again soon, it could arrive later in 2020, but a more likely bet is the start of 2021.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros is tentatively planning for production on The Flash and other shows that film there for The CW to resume production in late August.

Flash Season 7 cast updates

Grant Gustin will be back as Barry Allen/The Flash, and from the sound of it, he will be around for possibly three more seasons on The CW.

Joining him for Season 7 should be Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, and Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells.

There is one big name that is not returning to Season 7, and that is Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny (The Elongated Man) on the series. The CW fired him after some old racist and misogynistic tweets he made in the past resurfaced.

Flash Season 7 spoilers

The sixth season of The Flash saw the season end before it was supposed to due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production for the DCEU series.

This meant the storyline was not able to end the way the showrunners hoped and left fans with a big cliffhanger that was not expected.

Three storylines were left hanging at the end of the truncated Season 3 – Iris’ Mirror World arc, Flash’s synthetic Speed Force, and Eva’s evil plans for Blackhole.

To remind viewers of how Season 6 ended, Iris vanished in the Mirror World after she seemingly developed some mirror powers. This was the big cliffhanger for the season.

The Flash cast appeared on Stars in the House, and Grant Gustin said fans don’t need to worry because Season 7 will answer all the questions.

“Everything that was kind of left in the air at the end of Season 6 we’re going to tie up at the beginning of Season 7 and then continue on with what the writers have planned,” Gustin said.

With the production delayed — and not starting until late August, if The CW is lucky enough — there is no trailer for the new DC series.

There will also be a crossover again this season, although with Arrow leaving the slate, it seems like The Flash might be the headliner of all the DC shows on The CW.

The CW has yet to announce when The Flash Season 7 will premiere.