The Flash returns later than expected, no new episodes until April 21

The Flash returns to screens later than expected as The CW announced an April 21 comeback for new episodes.

It was initially reported that The Flash would return on April 7 with the latest episode entitled So Long and Goodnight. The Season 6 Episode 16 promo originally set the April 7 date and promises the return of the extra creepy contortionist meta-villain Rag Doll.

However, it has been revealed that many of the CW’s series will be returning later than expected, likely as a result of the production delays caused by the network’s coronavirus response.

The Flash among CW shows halted due to coronavirus pandemic

The Flash won’t have any new episodes this week, and will officially return with their new episodes starting April 21. This is because of a decision to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW halted production not just on The Flash, but across the board on all CW series currently filming. The decision was made in response to coronavirus concerns in order to safeguard the health and safety of all cast and crews.

Of course, the CW isn’t unique in their decision, as most other productions across networks have also delayed their filming schedules in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

The various delays in production, as well as a possible second wave of coronavirus in the Fall, may not only postpone current seasons but impact the return of future seasons.

The Flash delays come as series begins to focus on season-ending story arc

The Flash has been spinning its wheels since the conclusion of the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. As Team Flash struggles to adjust to all the changes from Crisis, the major storyline and villain for Season 6 have been building steam in the B plots.

Iris has spent weeks trapped in a Mirror Prison while her Mirror Clone carries out a devious secret plan. Meanwhile, the Black Hole crime syndicate has been put on the back burner but is somehow connected to Eva McColloch, aka Mirror Master through her husband and Black Hole boss Joseph Carver.

In place of new Arrowverse related episodes next week, the CW will be re-airing Crisis on Infinite Earths, so if you haven’t caught up with the epic crossover event, it is an excellent time to watch them grouped closely together.

Other Arrowverse shows make their return along with The Flash, with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airing on April 21 at 9/8c, Batwoman on April 26 at 8/7c followed by Supergirl at 9/8c.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW and will return with new episodes on April 21.