The Flash: new episodes scheduled to return April 7, no new episode this week

The CW’s The Flash will not be airing a new episode this week after news that the network has halted production on all series currently filming.

The Flash is scheduled to return with new episodes on April 7 after a short hiatus, but there’s currently no information on the number of finished episodes The CW has to pull from.

While no reason was given for the break, it is reasonable to assume that the move is meant to spread out the release of completed episodes.

While The Flash had completed filming 20 of its 22-episode season run, many of those episodes have yet to complete the post-production and special effects process.

The Flash and other CW shows halt filming for coronavirus pandemic

The Flash isn’t the only series to encounter delays related to coronavirus precautions.

The CW’s current productions, as well as other shows across networks, have been halted in an effort to prevent the spread of disease and to safeguard the health and safety of cast and crew.

Supernatural has already aired its last episode “for a while” according to showrunner Andrew Dabb. The season finales of all CW shows with postponed production are likely to air later in the year if filming does not resume soon.

The CW reveals what’s next for The Flash in new promo, promising the return of the creepy Rag Doll.

Despite the delay, The CW has released a promo for the upcoming episode, entitled So Long and Goodnight. As with any promo, there’s a possibility that the teaser is a combination of clips from various upcoming episodes.

As the Flash slowly loses his speed after the death of the Speed Force, Barry struggles to keep the people he loves safe without the use of his powers.

Meanwhile, the creepy contortionist meta-villain Rag Doll returns as Eva/Mirror Master continues her evil plans.

Before the hiatus, The Flash had been slowly ramping up to a major story arc featuring the Mirror Master, the Black Hole crime syndicate, and a meta-trafficking and murder-for-hire ring.

These storylines have been looming large in the background of many one-off episodes as Iris (Candice Patton) has been trapped in a mirror prison and replaced with a mirror clone.

Hopefully, production won’t be delayed too long, because it would be nice to see these storylines begin to play out in earnest.

The Flash will return on Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7 C on The CW.