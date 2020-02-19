The Flash season 6 episode 12 recap: A Girl Named Sue

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Still trapped in the mirror prison after last week’s episode of The Flash, Iris desperately tries to find a way home before her Mirror Clone can do any damage at home. Fortunately, Iris isn’t alone in her mirror prison.

Eva McColloch (Efrat Dor), the co-founder of McColloch Technologies and wife of Black Hole leader Joseph Carver, has been trapped in the mirror prison since the STAR Labs particle accelerator explosion six years ago.

Six years of solitude has made her a little neurotic, and a little more than hopeless after over 1,300 failed escape attempts, but Iris talks her into trying again.

Last time Team Flash had to deal with a mirror dimension, they froze the mirror to absolute zero to get out. They try that, but it just ends up breaking the mirror.

After the mirror breaks, Eva gives up. But in her anger and frustration, she discovers that she has some connection to the mirror that allows her to control and manipulate it. She wasn’t just imprisoned in the mirror that night; she became a meta-human.

Iris encourages Eva to concentrate and explore that connection. Eva levitates the shards of mirror and puts them back in place, making the mirror whole again. Now they have to figure out how her powers can get them out of there.

Iris spends another episode of The Flash trapped in the mirror prison

Meanwhile, Mirror Iris asks Barry to get her the McColloch mirror gun from the Starchives so she can follow up on a lead, but Barry says it’s too dangerous. He trusts her, but what if the gun fell into the wrong hands?

Mirror Iris sneaks into the Starchives to steal the gun anyway, but she runs into Nash and can’t take the gun without being seen. She tells him a story about looking for Nora’s lost journal, too concerned with her alibi to worry about what Nash is doing down there.

Nash is being plagued by visions of Harry Wells and is in the Starchives to find out more about him by reading his diary.

Barry finds out that there’s a Black Hole mole at CCPD and so decides to take a risk and let Mirror Iris have the mirror gun.

If there’s anything she can do to help bring down this deadly crime syndicate, then he’ll help her do it. Who knows what her real plans for the mirror gun really are.

Ralph Dibney P.I. finally finds Sue Dearbon

Ralph has been working on the Sue Dearbon case for months without making much progress. Sue’s parents hired him to find their missing daughter and Ralph is dedicated to cracking the case, even at the expense of sleep and personal hygiene.

Just as Cecile encourages Ralph to take a different approach and maybe team up to find Sue, he gets an alert that Sue has put a deposit on an apartment right there in Central City. He goes to investigate.

When he arrives outside her door, though, someone tackles him to the floor as an explosion goes off inside. It’s Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss)!

She tells Ralph a story about finding out her ex-boyfriend Loring was a criminal arms dealer and how he’s been trying to kill her to keep his crimes secret. Ralph and Sue team up to take him down and get the evidence they need to put him away.

In order to escape a deadly confrontation, Ralph uses his powers, and Sue discovers his secret identity. She promises to keep his secret, and they begin to bond.

They work well together and get along well. Cecile even senses something in their emotional chemistry together, saying that they’re “riding the same wave.”

Later, when they go through Loring’s office, they find a key to a safety deposit box. Sue doesn’t trust the police because Loring has cops on his payroll, so she and Ralph sneak into the bank after hours and open the box.

It’s not the evidence they find, though. Instead, they find a huge diamond.

The trick is on Ralph. The diamond is what Sue was looking for all along, and the rest was a made-up story to get Ralph’s help. She doesn’t even know Loring.

Ralph gets trapped in the vault as Sue faces down both Loring’s gang and then Ultraviolet. Ralph escapes to save her life, but she escapes with the diamond before the Flash speeds in to save Ralph.

Ralph obviously feels betrayed, not least of all because he and Sue share a connection. Now he feels like it was all a lie. But Sue isn’t just an ordinary thief.

Unbeknownst to Ralph, that diamond has the Black Hole imprint on it, and Sue is using it in her own investigation against Joseph Carver and the Black Hole criminal organization.