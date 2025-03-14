Did Whoopi Goldberg miss this joke? Here’s why The View fans think so

Whoopi Goldberg knows comedy, but her recent reaction during an episode of The View has fans saying otherwise.

This year, Whoopi seems to be all over the place as she showcases her new figure in Paris and the United States in everything from fashion shows to awards ceremonies.

The veteran comedian may not want to host SNL ever, and that could be a good thing since fans feel she missed a considerable joke recently.

A recent segment had fans scratching their heads over the seriousness in which Whoopi and the other ladies took an obvious ploy by a famous comedy club in London.

The ladies on The View typically suppress their anger and tirades about anything political while laughing and making fun of less serious topics.

This time, Whoopi and Joy Behar expressed their opinions so strongly that fans called them out for their reactions to a comedy club banning patrons with frozen faces.

Whoopi reacts to a comedy club ban on Botox

The ladies decided to discuss a comedy club that checks its patrons’ facial features before they can enter. Anyone with frozen faces unable to smile or frown is allegedly not able to enter.

The Top Secret Comedy Club in London has started checking patrons’ facial expressions before they can enter the club.

The club’s owner, Mark Rothman, told the Independent, “Our incredibly talented comedians are fed up with performing to reactionless faces.”

Whoopi harshly criticized the practice, which was an obvious advertising strategy to raise awareness of the club in an attempt to go viral with the ridiculous new rules.

Whoopi and Joy Behar slammed the new rules and said there was still laughter from these patrons to judge whether the comedians were funny. Whoopi declared that people using injectables in their faces is none of the owner’s business.

The ladies took the premise so seriously that they did not see this as a tongue-in-cheek way to gain publicity with the comedy club.

Whoopi ended the segment by telling the club to “Get better comedians!”

Fans think Whoopi is ‘missing the joke’ over this marketing ploy

One fan said, “Whoopi is missing the joke…the comedy club are making a joke…its humour which seems to be lost here.”

Another fan pointed out the obvious, “The irony that Whoopi is a comedian and doesn’t get the joke most of the time.”

Everyone thinks that Whoopi Goldberg missed the joke in a recent segment.

Others feel the same way, with one fan declaring they are “actually taking this story seriously.”

One last comment in the sample cleared it up for everyone, “This was a hilarious publicity stunt from that comedy club!”

Critics call out the ladies on The View for taking a joke seriously.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.