Deal or No Deal Island’s Joe Manganiello is sharing why he’s ‘Geeked’ for this new role

Deal or No Deal Island fans undoubtedly suffer while Season 2 is held for the mid-season lineup, waiting to see Joe Manganiello again.

Joe hosted the Deal or No Deal spinoff and was undoubtedly a fan favorite after Boston Rob Mariano.

Joe has been hinting at the “insane” antics they have been up to for Season 2 of the show, but fans will have to wait a bit to watch.

While other shows are returning for the fall season, like Survivor and the latest in the Bachelor universe, The Golden Bachelorette, fans must wait for Deal or No Deal Island.

Monsters and Critics have reported that Deal or No Deal Island is not returning until after the new year in 2025 since it is considered a mid-season show.

While everyone is impatiently waiting for their favorite reality TV game show, Deal or No Deal Island, to return, Joe has shared a new gig that has him “Geeked” out.

Joe will be at the Netflix Geeked Week 24

Joe will host for Netflix at their Geeked Week version of a Comic-Con event in Atlanta. Netflix explains that Geeked Week is a week of celebrating its “biggest global fandoms.”

Joe shared some information about the event in a short video on Instagram. He said he was “excited to announce” that he will be hosting this convention in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, 19, 2024.

He went on to say, “We’ve got some big surprises to reveal to you…Trust me, you will not want to miss it.”

While Joe has a great job hosting Deal or No Deal Island, he has some free time since the filming for Season 2 finished.

Fans of Japanese Manga on Netflix have been speculating that a special announcement will be made at this Geeked event.

A specific Magna show, One Piece, is gearing up for Season 2, and there have been rumors that Joe will be featured, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Joe is a famous actor who has quite a following from his Magic Mike and Justice League days. This part in One Piece is rumored to be that of Crocodile the Warlord of the Sea.

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 1

While fans impatiently wait for Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, there is a way to rewatch Season 1.

The streaming service Peacock has the entire Season 1 of the popular spinoff. Boston Rob being on the show makes it worth a second or third watch.

Deal or No Deal Island is on hiatus.