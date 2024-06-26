Deal or No Deal Island’s Boston Rob teases new spot in The Traitors Season 3

Deal or No Deal Island fans will soon be able to watch Boston Rob Mariano, their favorite reality television show hero, again.

Boston Rob was the main reason many watched the inaugural Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island, and fans were not afraid to say that loudly on social media.

So many fans threatened not to watch to see who would ultimately win on the Deal or No Deal spin-off that NBC did not reveal Boston Rob’s fate until the last episode.

Boston Rob made a fatal mistake during a crucial challenge that caused him to be penalized so severely he had no hope of winning.

During Deal or No Deal Island, Boston Rob revealed that he would love to be on Season 3 of The Traitors as his next reality television series.

Boston Rob has excelled in every reality show he’s been on, from Survivor to The Amazing Race, and now fans have The Traitors to look forward to as Season 3 looms.

Boston Rob will be in Season 3 of The Traitors

Boston Rob shared a photo of Alan Cumming on his Instagram reels announcing that he will be on Season 3 of The Traitors.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Boston Rob will join Bravolebrities Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, and other Survivor alums Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Carolyn Wiger.

The US version of Traitors is filmed in the exact location as the UK version, Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, which should make Boston Rob’s trip exciting.

Alan Cumming, who happens to be Scottish-born, will be the host again for this Season 3 of The Traitors.

Now, the bad news is that Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors did not air on Peacock until January, and unless something drastic changes, fans will not be able to see Season 3 until January 2025.

Boston Rob takes a much-needed break from reality television

Boston Rob shared a post on Instagram that was captioned, “Let’s go, Game 7!!!

Im a @nhlbruins fan till the end, but love @nhl Hockey with great friends.”

He was in Florida at the Amerant Bank Arena for game 7 of the Stanley Cup, which featured a game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Let’s hope that Boston Rob gets the rest he needs to find another reality television series to dominate for his fans.

Deal or No Deal Island aired on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.