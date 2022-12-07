Daryl Dixon spinoff will add a ‘whole other dimension’ to The Walking Dead universe

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 24 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Filming is now underway for the brand-new Daryl Dixon spinoff series, which is based in Europe.

Already, viewers know that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will wake up in France with no idea of how he got there. He will then have to piece together what happened as he tries to find his way home.

Originally, it was expected that Carol (Melissa McBride) would be joining him on this journey, but McBride dropped out due to the location.

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” a spokesperson for AMC said at the time.

When The Walking Dead concluded, it was revealed that Daryl will be searching for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), after finally learning this character was still alive. This set up the segue from Season 11 to the spinoff for this character.

Now, Norman Reedus has revealed that the new TV show will add a “whole other dimension” to the franchise.

Daryl Dixon spinoff will be different

According to a recent interview that Reedus did with Entertainment Weekly, the Daryl Dixon spinoff will be very different from the original series.

“It’s a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it’s just picked up and put in a whole other dimension,” Reedus said.

He also stated that there will be plenty of “history” involved in the new spinoff.

“There’s history in the story. There’s history in the walls around us. There’s history in the sound of it all,” Reedus explained.

As for that history and an entirely different dimension? It’s unclear as of yet, but it might relate all the way back to Season 2 of The Walking Dead.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff adds fast zombies

Back in Season 2, Rick and the crew decided that the CDC was the place to be.

There they met Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich).

Here, they learned that everyone was infected with the zombie virus. Dr. Jenner then died when the CDC exploded.

However, he turned up again randomly in a cut scene at the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

From this scene, viewers learned that France had it much worse than the U.S. due to a different strain of the undead. These zombies could run and appeared much stronger than those seen normally in The Walking Dead.

This could be the sort of history that Reedus is talking about as it has already been confirmed that the cut scene from World Beyond and the Daryl Dixon spinoff are linked.

It might be some time, though, before viewers can check out just what all this means as filming has only been underway for a matter of weeks so far.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.