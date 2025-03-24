Crossword Mysteries star Brennan Elliott says wife ‘suffered immeasurably’ before death

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott revealed over the weekend that his wife Camilla Row passed away at age 45.

The actor shared Camilla had been battling gastric cancer for years.

Taking to Instagram, the Crossword Mysteries star broke the news that after eight years of fighting stomach cancer, Camilla died.

“There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her overthe last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning,” he began his caption.

Brennan used a picture of Camilla on the beach as he opened up about losing his wife and his children losing their mother.

The actor admitted heartbroken doesn’t describe how his family feels. Brennan and Camillia have two kids: a son named Lion, age 12, and a daughter named Luna, age 10.

Crossword Mysteries star Brennan Elliott calls wife Camilla ‘my soulmate,my best friend’

“Our babies and I lost our rock, a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies. The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain,” Brennan wrote.

Faith and giving back have helped the family throughout Camilla’s battle. Brennan shared that amid her own battle, his wife did so much for the cancer community. It’s what she did for him that filled Brennan with so much love.

“What you did for me as a man will last forever. For any of you who met or knew her your life was blessed because of her presence. I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer,” he expressed.

Brennan ended his heartfelt message by saying thanks to his wife for being her.

Hallmark stars react to the death of Brennan’s wife Camilla

The comments section of Brennan’s Instagram Post was filled with love, condolences, prayers, and kind words for him and his children. Many of those thoughts came from Brennan’s Hallmark family.

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison and Days of our Lives alum Jen Lilley were moved to tears by Brennan’s words and heartbroken over his loss.

Cindy Busby and Natalie Hall sent love and prayers while reflecting on Camilla, who they called an amazing person.

Ashley Williams, William DeVry, and Will Kemp showed up in the comments section to express their love and condolences and share some memories.

Those are just a few of the messages of love for Brennan and his kids.

Our hearts go out to Brennan and his family.