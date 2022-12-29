Chicago P.D. TV promo released for winter premiere

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 10 winter premiere. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A Chicago P.D. TV promo has finally been released for the upcoming winter premiere.

The winter hiatus has seemed like a long one for the shows at One Chicago, but it is nearly time for the arrival of some new content.

The Chicago P.D. fall finale episode did not end on a cliffhanger, even though there was a shocking death that could lead to some repercussions.

We also got teased a bit by the showrunners, as they revealed whether or not Sean O’Neal will return to the show.

Played by Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, Sean was introduced as the son of the chief, and it added a lot of drama to the program.

It has also been revealed that a new actor has joined the Chicago P.D. cast, and he appears in the TV promo shared below.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10 TV promo

“A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek’s, to work the case,” begins the Chicago P.D. synopsis for the winter premiere.

Introducing someone else that Ruzek knows well on the job could bring its own drama, especially after the team is coming off of that difficult case involving the chief’s son.

“Things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style,” reads the rest of the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 10.

As seen in the TV promo shared below, Torres is going to be placed in a difficult position when he learns about something that Borkowski may have done on the job.

A big night for One Chicago

January 4 brings an end to the winter hiatus and marks the debut night for new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The winter premiere TV promo for Chicago Fire shows that it will be picking up right after the explosion that brought an end to the fall finale. Who survived? We will all have to tune in to find out together.

And on the new episode of Chicago Med, there is going to be a new boss in charge of the hospital, raising the stakes and suggesting that there could be some new rules and policies that the doctors have to follow.

There is still a bit of time for fans to go back and re-watch earlier episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 before the winter premiere. Everything is available for streaming on Peacock, and that includes the final episodes for Detective Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.