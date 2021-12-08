Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9: A Way Out episode photos released

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on new Chicago P.D. episode. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. fall finale airs Wednesday night and NBC has finally released images for Season 9, Episode 9.

This new episode of the show is called A Way Out, and it hints at one of the main storylines taking place within Chicago P.D.

Stress for the members of Intelligence was just increased tenfold during the last episode of Chicago P.D. when the FBI revealed they had found the body of Roy Walton.

To be more specific, it is FBI Special Agent Walker North who has made himself a thorn in the side of the team, and he wants Halstead to work with him to take down Voight.

Below are a number of new images for the Chicago P.D. fall finale that just got released and it gives a small look at what the team is doing in the episode called A Way Out.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 images

In this first image, we see that Halstead is confronting Voight about something (again), presumably as Halstead tries to figure out what his next move needs to be in this situation.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

In this next image, we see Halstead and Voight having another secret meeting. Is this where Halstead tells his boss that the FBI has found the body of Roy Walton and that they are closing in on the truth?

A secret meeting between Jay Halstead and Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Intelligence has another new case to deal with on the episode and below we see the team chatting it up.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, and LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. fall 2021 finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Some more images from the Chicago P.D. 2021 fall finale

How about a new photo of Ruzek just chilling by Atwater’s car as the team is out investigating? He makes it look so easy.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek looking good on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

And yes, of course, Detective Hailey Upton has an important part in the Chicago P.D. fall finale. We definitely expect to see some dramatic scenes and conversations that involve Upton, Voight, and Halstead before the night is over.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton during the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, the Chicago P.D. fall finale airs for the first time on Wednesday, December 8. This is an extremely important episode for Intelligence and we fully expect it to end with a bit of a cliffhanger.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.