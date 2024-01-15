Chicago P.D. recap video for last season provided by cast ahead of new episodes

The Chicago P.D. cast has a fun new video recapping what happened last season on the show.

It’s been a long time since new episodes of Chicago P.D. aired on NBC – so recapping last season could be very helpful for some fans.

A new season of Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, January 17. Chicago Fire and Chicago Med premiere on the same night.

Episodes had to be cut from the Season 11 order due to the Hollywood strikes, but at least some new content is coming.

There are also some changes ahead when it comes to the casts of each show, with stars leaving each of these hit NBC dramas.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As addressed previously by Monsters and Critics, Tracy Spiridakos is filming her final Chicago P.D. episodes. She has starred as Detective Hailey Upton for years.

The Chicago P.D. cast recaps the memorable moments from Season 10

Below is a video that NBC One Chicago shared from the Chicago P.D. cast. The show’s stars sit down and go over the “broad strokes” from last season.

Any fans struggling to remember what happened last year can use this video as a resource. It even features Tracy Spiridakos mentioning the cliffhanger.

Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Maria Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt), LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater), and Tracy are featured in the video.

a lot happened last season on chicago pd 😱 pic.twitter.com/nB3xrwcB7u — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 15, 2024

More news and notes from One Chicago

As a reminder, the new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes arrive on Wednesday, January 17.

New Chicago P.D. rumors state that Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are dating. They have not yet addressed those rumors, but it has fans buzzing on social media.

As mentioned earlier, there are cast changes ahead for each Chicago-based show.

Chicago Med added a new doctor appearing in the season premiere. He joined the show with a mysterious past, and he must address that past early in the new season.

The new doctor is necessary due to what happened to Will Halstead on Chicago Med last season.

And here are Chicago Fire set photos from the season premiere. It features some images that serve as spoilers for the upcoming episodes.

Below is a video of a car chase from Chicago P.D. Season 10. It was an intense sequence and helped set up some major plot points for the season.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. This allows fans to go back and re-watch Season 10 if necessary.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.