Dramatic Chicago Fire photos released from the Season 12 premiere feature returning character

Chicago Fire Season 12 images have been released for the first new episode.

Two Hollywood strikes delayed the new season, but NBC is ready to debut new content on Wednesday, January 17.

A downside to the strikes is that the episode count for Chicago Fire Season 12 was cut.

The first new episode is called Barely Gone. This is also the last episode for one main character.

Fans should also re-watch the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale before beginning the new episode, as there were three huge cliffhangers.

“An arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship. Firehouse 51 is forced to share its space with Firehouse 17. Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 1.

Images released for Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere

As hinted in the synopsis above, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is back. He appears in the first image shared below.

The first image also features Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and Jake Lockett as Sam Carver.

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, and Jake Lockett as Sam Carver on Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 1. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The upcoming image features an earlier moment from that same scene, with Firehouse 51 responding to the call.

Firehouse 51 responds on Chicago Fire Season 12. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

A casualty is suffered during the call, and the next image is a tad NSFW as it depicts someone badly burned in the truck fire.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on a Chicago Fire call. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

More images from Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 1

Chicago Fire has also shared photos from other scenes showcased in the season premiere.

The photo below has the three lead women of Firehouse 51 chatting at the station. The image features Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, and Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami.

The women of Chicago Fire (Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, and Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami). Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Was Herrmann injured on a call? The image below hints at that taking place during the January 17 episode. Many people from the station are shown tending to him.

A scene from the Chicago Fire Season 12 premiere featuring Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Some Chicago Fire spoilers

The Chicago Fire showrunner teased some spoilers from the first new episode.

Here are details about a new Chicago Fire cast member who arrives on the scene this year.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are available for streaming through Peacock.

Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, January 17, at 9/8c on NBC.