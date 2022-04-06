Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med episode synopses for big return on One Chicago Day

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on a new episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

One Chicago Day 2022 has arrived, and with it, new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Having the shows on hiatus for the past few weeks has certainly ramped up the interest level in the shows, and there is a lot of great content awaiting One Chicago fans during the month of April.

As for One Chicago Day, it is taking place on Wednesday, April 6, and here are all of the important details about the event.

Wrapping up the evening will be new episodes of the three Chicago-based dramas, with some new cast members coming along for the ride. And that is in addition to the big news about a Chicago Med cast member leaving the show.

Chicago Med episode synopsis for April 6

“Rival gangs bring their war to Med. Will and Charles work with a teenage brain cancer patient who’s refusing treatment. Tensions run high in the OR when a patient’s transplanted uterus fails, forcing Crockett and Blake to decide whether to try another transplant using a uterus from the patient’s sister,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 17.

This new episode of Chicago Med is called If You Love Someone, Set Them Free, and it is going to feature a lot of Jessy Schram as she returns to play Dr. Hannah Asher.

Chicago Fire synopsis for Keep You Safe

“Severide and Kidd work with CPD regarding a suspicious car wreck. Hawkins and Violet’s relationship is in jeopardy. Chloe and Cruz adjust to a new family dynamic,” reads the Chicago Fire synopsis for Season 10, Episode 17.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

This new episode of Chicago Fire is called Keep You Safe and it will feature a brand-new paramedic working at Firehouse 51. This might catch some Chicago Fire fans off-guard, but the show had to replace Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer).

Today we celebrate Amy Morton! 🎂



Reply 🎉 to say happy birthday! #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/zcPfQYHMpe — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 3, 2022

Chicago P.D. synopsis for a brand-new episode

“Ruzek’s search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation. Burgess and Ruzek struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 17.

Adrift is the name of the new Chicago P.D. episode and it hints that there are going to be some problems between Burgess and Ruzek after their traumatic search for Makayla on the last episode. The actors hinted at what’s to come for the “couple” in future episodes.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.