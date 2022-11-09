Chicago Med spoilers: Cast member Jessy Schram hints at big event

Jessy Schram plays Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med cast member Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher on the hit drama, hinted at something big happening on the new episode of the show.

As we already know about the November 9 episode of Chicago Med, the son of Dr. Dean Archer is going to be brought into the ED after getting stabbed.

Dean’s estranged son came up in the Season 7 finale when Dean tried to call him after attending the funeral of Dr. Ethan Choi’s father.

Then, on the Season 8 premiere, Dean received a call from Sean, who is now at the Cook County Jail. Dean went to visit Sean a few times since then, leading to some drama in their relationship.

Could this be where something “goes down” on the show? Is Dean going to go after the man who stabbed his son?

Or maybe this is where we start to find out why another main character is leaving Chicago Med very soon.

What happens next on Chicago Med?

“Just try to predict what (or who) goes down in tonight’s all-new ep of #ChicagoMed. I dare you…,” Jessy Schram wrote on a Facebook post that is shared below.

That’s a really ominous hint about the new episode called The Clothes Make the Man… Or Do They?

Sign up for our newsletter!

No matter what happens, it looks like this is an episode that fans are not going to want to miss.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 7 debuts for the first time on Wednesday, November 9 at 8/7c on NBC.

A lot has been going on in the world of One Chicago

After the surprise revelation at the end of the last episode, it has been confirmed that Asjha Cooper left the Chicago Med cast. She played the biological daughter of Maggie Lockwood, so this exit will certainly be felt on the show.

Chicago Fire is still dealing with the death of Chief Hawkins, but the focus has shifted to mysterious firefighter Sam Carver, who is the new man at Firehouse 51 this fall. Will the revelation of what happened in his past be shocking?

And after Intelligence lost Detective Jay Halstead, news came out that Jesse Lee Soffer is returning in a new role with Chicago P.D. That show is seemingly building toward what could be a very dramatic fall finale.

3 hours of drama!! Who's ready? pic.twitter.com/doBZNCvD35 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 9, 2022

In addition to what has been happening on Chicago P.D., Wednesday is going to be a big night for the show, with a focus on the return of the son of Chief Patty O’Neal.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.