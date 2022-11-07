Chicago Med brings back the son of Dr. Archer in tense new episode

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med is finally going to circle back to the son of Dr. Dean Archer during the new episode of the show.

Earlier in Season 8, Dean stopped in to see his son in jail, who ended up there due to a severe drug addiction.

Since then, the show has focused on other storylines, including Dr. Crockett Marcel becoming a hero to the public.

Now, it’s time to bring the son directly to the head of the ED, as Archer’s kid is going to become a patient.

The TV promo for the next new episode of Chicago Med hints at a troubled reunion, and it appears that the father will want to be the one treating his son.

Meanwhile, the man who is accused of stabbing his son is going to wind up in the ED as well. Can Dr. Archer control himself? We will all have to tune in to find out.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 7 synopsis

“Med runs out of scrubs, forcing the staff to improvise. The life of Archer’s son is in danger. Crockett and Charles help a kidney transplant patient experiencing psychosis. Hannah and Will grow closer,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 7.

Anyone watching the episodes closely has likely seen the big hints about Dr. Will Halstead and Dr. Hannah Asher getting close again. Does this mean the former romance could get a second chance now that their personal dramas have cleared up a bit?

It also seems like the supply chain issues will hit the hospital hard again, which has to be tiring for the people just trying to treat their patients.

Chicago Med TV promo for The Clothes Make the Man… Or Do They?

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the November 9 episode of Chicago Med. It looks to be another dramatic day for the people working in the ED, and some interpersonal relationships are about to get really tested.

Could this be the storyline that begins to lead toward that upcoming major exit from the Chicago Med cast?

For any fans of the show who haven’t seen it yet, confirmation has come in about that surprising Chicago Med exit. The cast has lost another one of its main characters, meaning we are going to see a lot of new faces hitting the world of One Chicago in the near future.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.