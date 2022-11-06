Chicago P.D. investigates chief’s son in new episode

Amy Morton as Trudy Platt on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. has an intense investigation taking place, and the next new episode is going to fully explore that.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., the night was focused on a case in which Officer Kevin Atwater was involved.

This meant that the storyline about Sean O’Neal (played by Jefferson White) had to be tabled for a while.

Detective Hailey Upton is convinced that Sean O’Neal — the son of the police chief — is trafficking young girls.

Upton doesn’t have the evidence to prove it yet, so Hank Voight has told her to keep it under wraps for now.

Based on the TV promo running for the November 9 episode of Chicago P.D., it seems Upton will get her shot at furthering the investigation.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 7 synopsis

“When actionable evidence finally surfaces against Sean O’Neal, Upton and the team work relentlessly to build a case in secret. They discover Sean is more elusive and dangerous than anticipated,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 7.

This new episode of the show will debut for the first time on Wednesday, November 9, and it will put Intelligence into a very dangerous situation. If they cross too many lines, Chief Patty O’Neal might bury them to protect his son.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for Into the Deep

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the Chicago P.D. episode, Into the Deep. It looks pretty intense, especially with their suspect’s ties to the police department. One misstep in the investigation could lead to a huge cover-up by their boss.

Before jumping into this new episode, Chicago P.D. fans may want to re-watch the fifth episode of the season, which is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s when Sean O’Neal appears for the first time and where Upton starts to have some distinct suspicions.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.