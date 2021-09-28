Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 2 promo and synopsis

Halstead and Hammer could make a good team on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returns Wednesday night with an all-new episode from Season 7.

A lot took place on the Chicago Med season premiere, highlighted by three new doctors joining the ED.

At the very beginning of the night, viewers got some closure with Dr. Natalie Manning, as we saw the final scene that actress Torrey DeVitto filmed for the show.

It was also briefly noted a bit later that Nurse April Sexton is gone now and that Dr. Ethan Choi is still recovering from the gunshot he suffered on the Chicago Med Season 6 finale.

Now, it’s time to dive deeper into the Fall 2021 episodes of the One Chicago medical drama.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 2 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC provided for the episode called To Lean In, or to Let Go. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, September 29 at 8/7c on NBC.

“Vanessa and Archer disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident; Scott and Charles deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma; Hammer and Halstead treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother.”

Chicago Med TV promo for Season 7, Episode 2

Below is the TV promo that is NBC is running for the second new episode of Chicago Med Season 7.

More news and notes from One Chicago

The return of One Chicago did not hold back this fall. Each of the three shows had a lot of leftover drama to deal with from the spring, leading to some exciting season premieres.

Over at Chicago Fire, we learned the fate of the four guys from the rescue team, and we also got to see the evolution of the relationship between Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett.

Here is a look at the new Chicago Fire episode, which hints at something very dramatic taking place during an accident call. We also have some Chicago Fire spoilers here from the showrunner about something else that happens on the night.

And the premiere night also ended with a really dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. We have a full recap of the Chicago P.D. premiere here, but let’s just say that the drama was ramped up, and Voight is back to his old self. That latter fact is something that many Chicago P.D. fans noted that they missed during Season 8.

Here is a look at Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 2.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.